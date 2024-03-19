Lady Gaga sets dates for return to Las Vegas Strip

Academy Award, two-time Golden Globe and 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Lady Gaga has announced a return to the Las Vegas Strip.

Lady Gaga wasn’t bluffing.

The film and recording superstar said to her Dolby Live audience in September, “We’re gonna make a contract. Everybody on this stage will be here forever. We’ll do it. I’m not kidding. I make a lot of jokes on this stage. This is not one of them.”

The crowd cheered. Her musicians, including members of the Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, grinned and nodded.

LG’s team made official what twas reported in this space nearly a month ago. “Jazz + Piano” is back for eight dates: June 19, 20, 27, 29, 30; July 3, 5 and 6. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com.

As the jazz production continues, the status of Gaga’s “Enigma” pop show is in doubt. That production originally toggled dates with “Jazz + Piano” when it opened on New Year’s Eve weekend 2018.

The two shows have combined for nearly $100 million in revenue at Dolby Live. But Gaga has not performed “Enigma” since New Year’s Eve weekend 2019.

Gaga has most recently performed “Jazz + Piano” in a three-show run Oct. 1-5. She also led a version of the show at Mark Davis’ “The Dinner Show” at Fontainebleau during Super Bowl weekend. The production has been backed by a 30-piece big band, with vintage-style video of Gaga retelling the history of Vegas entertainment alongside her musicians.

Acclaimed keyboardist Michael Bearden conducts the orchestra. Trumpet great Brian Newman has assembled the horn section and plays the show with his own backing band.

