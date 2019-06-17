Lady Gaga, Wayne Newton meet after ‘Enigma’ show in Las Vegas
Wayne Newton and Lady Gaga met Friday night after Gaga’s “Enigma” show at Park Theater.
The night out was a late birthday gift from Newton to his daughter, Lauren (who turned 17 in April).
Wayne’s wife, Kathleen; sister-in-law, Tricia McCrone; and family friend Kimberly Glaser were also in the party.
There was no time for talk of Newton’s earlier offer to Gaga to show off his Arabian horses and lead a tour of Casa de Shenandoah.
Newton also took in Brian Newman’s “After Dark” show at NoMad Restaurant, so it was about four hours of top-flight entertainment.
