Lady Gaga, Wayne Newton meet after ‘Enigma’ show in Las Vegas

Wayne Newton and Lady Gaga met Friday night after Gaga’s “Enigma” show at Park Theater.

Wayne Newton, left, and Lady Gaga (The Associated Press/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The night out was a late birthday gift from Newton to his daughter, Lauren (who turned 17 in April).

Wayne’s wife, Kathleen; sister-in-law, Tricia McCrone; and family friend Kimberly Glaser were also in the party.

There was no time for talk of Newton’s earlier offer to Gaga to show off his Arabian horses and lead a tour of Casa de Shenandoah.

Newton also took in Brian Newman’s “After Dark” show at NoMad Restaurant, so it was about four hours of top-flight entertainment.

