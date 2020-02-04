Lady Gaga’s ‘mystery’ New Year’s Eve date revealed

We now know the identity of “Michael,” the mystery man with whom Lady Gaga was canoodling at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on New Year’s Eve.

Lady Gaga attends the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian on Island Gardens in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami , Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Michael Polansky is reportedly Gaga’s love interest, and the gent she kissed to usher in 2020 as Brian Newman’s band played “Auld Lang Syne.”

The two spent the evening together watching Newman in a booth near the stage and also were spotted leaving together, hand-in-hand, as the party wrapped. My own video and account of the event help touch off a widespread search for the man referred to as “Michael” that night, with the New York Post’s Page Six identifying him on Super Bowl Sunday.

Gaga herself posted a photo of her sitting on Polansky’s lap on Monday, with the message, “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” That post was approaching 2.7 million likes on Tuesday morning.

Polansky is a career tech investor and entrepreneur. His Linkedin bio and published reports indicate for the past decade he has served as CEO of The Parker Group, which manages Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s business, political and charitable efforts. He also runs the Parker Institute for Immunotherapy cancer treatment center.

The two reportedly have been together since at least December, at Polansky’s birthday party at his L.A. mansion. She was coming off her split with an audio engineer in October when she began telling audiences at Park Theater she was again single. That talk halted by the time she performed “Jazz + Piano” on NYE.

According to reports, Polansky was in the VIP crowd at Gaga’s AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show at Meridian at Island Gardens yacht marina on Watson Island in Miami. Entertainment Tonight also placed them together at Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Gaga returns to Park Theater for her “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” alternating residency shows on April 30.

