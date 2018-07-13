Kats

Las Vegas ‘AGT’ singer: ‘My head is a karaoke machine’

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2018 - 9:35 pm
 

One day, or night, Daniel Emmet will sing the “America’s Got Talent” medley in a Las Vegas showroom.

This is a two-song mashup, with Emmet’s original “Amante” followed by Il Divo’s “Passera.” Those were the songs Emmet sang, the first in truncated form, to pass his audition on June 19. Tuesday, he’s back on the show for the Judge Cuts sudden-death round.

“The show keeps me on my toes,” says Emmet, co-star of “The Cocktail Cabaret” at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. “It helps that my head is a karaoke machine.”

Emmet, who studied music at Chapman University in Orange, California, sings in seven languages and samples many styles, such as opera, pop and rock. Proud of his composition skills, Emmet started the June 19 performance with “Amante,” a song he’d written about four years ago. Judge Simon Cowell halted the rendition and suggested, “Passera,” a song he’d he recorded with pop-vocal superstars Il Divo, which he created in 2004 in his SyCo Music label.

Emmet was handed a handwritten lyric sheet backstage and played the tune on his mobile phone. He says, “My adrenaline took over, and I had a real determination to prove I was worth a second look.”

The roar from the live audience, paired with the judges’ approval, gave Emmet hope that his style will continue to resonate through the competition.

“When I see the comments on the videos of the show on Instagram, people loving the genre, it validated my belief there is a market for what I sing,” he says. “That is huge to me.” At the suggestion that his famous two-song audition can be presented again in VegasVille, he says, “Oh yeah. We have to do that.”

Whatever his intention, Cowell has created a moment. We’ll save a seat for him.

Good use of RV

The Hallucinator, a converted early 1970s GMC Motorhome, is the latest entertainment vehicle produced by Spiegelworld. The rig is being turned into a bar and hangout as the company renovates Caesars Palace’s Roman Plaza, home of the the “Absinthe” Spiegeltent.

“Absinthe” producer and company founder Ross Mollison (the “Impressario Extraordinaire” so frequently name-checked in this space) has always been fan of “The Six Million Dollar Man” TV series, and bought a GMC RV just like the one piloted by Oscar Goldman (the late Richard Anderson) and Col. Steve Austin (Lee Majors) in the show.

“They went everywhere in that RV, and I loved how it looked,” says Mollison, who plans to host VIP groups of between 10 and 15 in the rolling fortress. “It’s so old, though. I think we paid like $20 for it.”

Previously announced is the LED-infused, 35-foot-tall Wormwood Tree from Burning Man, which should be in place by October. Roman Plaza will be renamed Green Fairy Garden, with an “Absinthe”-themed bar and grab-and-go food option. Mollison is hiring a chef — a real chef, not a stage character — to head up the dining program.

Hours for the new complex are being sorted out, but it might be noon-midnight. “We’ll have ‘Absinthe’-themed food and drinks, which will be great,” Mollison says. “We might say they’re terrible, just to throw people off, but they’ll be great.” The project should be finished by the end of the year.

Vegas-centric event spiked

The Livewire Festival, a star-laden music festival set for Aug. 23-26 in Blackpool, England, has been cancelled. Current Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Mariah Carey was to appear at the event, with Boyz II Men and Matt Goss — both of The Mirage — also set to perform over the four-day festival.

Goss, especially, was looking forward to returning to his home country, where he still commands a crowd. He and Boyz II Men were to perform Thursday, followed by Carey on Friday.

A festival spokesman is quoted by the BBC that the event is “postponed until 2019” due to the ill-health of “key personnel” within promotion company Livewire Events. Kenny Rogers had earlier canceled his appearance after telling organizers he was “working through a series of health challenges,” according to the BBC.

The late cancellation has hit the city of Blackpool, often referred to as the Las Vegas of Great Britain, especially hard. One businessman told the Blackpool Gazette, “The announcement of Mariah Carey was great news for Blackpool. But this is going to come as a bit of a blow now as we were really pushing it within the tourist industry.”

Cool Hang Alert

The Gatsby Gang Jazz Band is performing at The Underground at The Mob Museum from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and again July 21 and July 28. The vibe is Roaring ‘20s, the moonshine (I am told) is palatable and the music hearkens to tunes from the 1920s-1950s. Admission to The Underground is included with a general admission ticket to the museum. Guests can also duck into The Underground after 5 p.m. daily for free, or at any time by using the daily passwords on Instagram Stories @MobMuseum_Underground.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like