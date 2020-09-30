81°F
Las Vegas entertainment officials hail relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 6:43 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 7:22 pm

Producers and entertainment officials reacted optimistically to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement he is relaxing of capacities for mass gatherings in Nevada.

Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment and David Saxe of David Saxe Productions were among those encouraged by Tuesday’s developments.

Caesars President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirt praised the governor’s decision in a text.

“Live entertainment is the lifeblood of Las Vegas, and we are confident through our carefully constructed health and safety plan, along with the collaboration of our entertainment partners, we can move quickly to successfully reopen theaters when approved to do so to ensure the Entertainment Capital of the World is also the safest. Caesars Entertainment applauds the efforts of Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and our other officials who have worked tirelessly to support the hospitality industry in this unprecedented time.”

Starting Thursday, the gathering limit for indoor and outdoor events will be raised to no more than 250 people, up from the 50-person limit implemented in May.

There are several exemptions that could allow large venues, such as Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, large churches and even convention centers to host substantially more people — so long as those attendees could maintain and follow social distancing standards and a slew of other requirements.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

