Las Vegas entertainment officials hail relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions

The governor announced Tuesday that he is relaxing capacities for mass gatherings in Nevada.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Grant Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. The governor provided updates on Nevada's COVID-19 response efforts and adjustments to current capacity limits on gatherings. The face mask is themed after the Vegas Golden Knights' mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool)

Producers and entertainment officials reacted optimistically to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement he is relaxing of capacities for mass gatherings in Nevada.

Today's ruling by @GovSisolak is indeed welcome news for shows up to 250 capacity, or 50-percent limit, whatever applies. Now it's a matter of protocols being approved by state oversight officials, and returning sidelined workers to action. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) September 30, 2020

Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment and David Saxe of David Saxe Productions were among those encouraged by Tuesday’s developments.

.@AdamSteck1 of @SPIEnt: “Our casts and crew are ready to go and have been for the last 7 months. It will take us a week or so to rehearse and re-choreograph Australia’s Thunder From Down Under per the governor’s protocols.” @reviewjournal — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) September 30, 2020

More @AdamSteck1: “The casinos had to let go of most of their Entertainment operations staff so they will need to be rehired and trained if necessary, which might take a few weeks. Best guess at this time would be an Oct. 21 or Nov. 1 opening.” @reviewjournal — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) September 30, 2020

From @dspSaxe, on Sisolak directives: “A step in the right direction. Not sure why he gives us no notice and is unclear about specifics.Nonetheless, I am attacking my list of the thousands of tasks I have to complete in order to open.“ @reviewjournal #Vegas #Entertainment — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) September 30, 2020

More @dspSaxe: “My initial thoughts are to open the easier shows on Nov. 20 as we had planned, and the others, most notably Zombie Burlesque and Vegas The Show, for Christmas holiday or early in 2021, as they will take a while to rebuild.” @reviewjournal #Vegas #Entertainment — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) September 30, 2020

Caesars President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirt praised the governor’s decision in a text.

“Live entertainment is the lifeblood of Las Vegas, and we are confident through our carefully constructed health and safety plan, along with the collaboration of our entertainment partners, we can move quickly to successfully reopen theaters when approved to do so to ensure the Entertainment Capital of the World is also the safest. Caesars Entertainment applauds the efforts of Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and our other officials who have worked tirelessly to support the hospitality industry in this unprecedented time.”

Starting Thursday, the gathering limit for indoor and outdoor events will be raised to no more than 250 people, up from the 50-person limit implemented in May.

There are several exemptions that could allow large venues, such as Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, large churches and even convention centers to host substantially more people — so long as those attendees could maintain and follow social distancing standards and a slew of other requirements.

