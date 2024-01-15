Las Vegas moguls’ next venture ‘probably sports-oriented’

The Maloofs helped bring the NHL to Vegas. They are likely to invest in more sports in the community.

Vegas Golden Knights minority owners Gavin Maloof, Joe Maloof and George Maloof are shown at T-Mobile Arena about two hours before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Maloofs are taking a time out.

The powerful Las Vegas family has divested from the Golden Knights, though not entirely. Brothers George, Gavin, Joe and Phil Maloof last week sold their interest in the team to majority owner Bill Foley. Their sister, Adrienne Maloof, will remain a limited partner. The Maloofs reportedly have owned 15 percent of the franchise.

George Maloof confirmed the family will likely continue its interest in sports in Las Vegas in their next entrepreneurial adventure.

“It will probably be sports-oriented, something for the community,” Maloof said in a text message. “The genesis of the Golden Knights was for my family to bring something to the community that wasn’t here, so that made it special.”

George, Gavin and Joe Maloof attended the clinching Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final victory over the Panthers in June. The victory was a way for the brothers to close their run with the 2017 NHL expansion franchise.

Prior to that game, with T-Mobile Arena nearly empty, George, Phil and Gavin Maloof recounted the meeting in New York with Gary Bettman more than decade ago, just after the family sold the Sacramento Kings.

That formal session was the cornerstone of the NHL committing an expansion team to Las Vegas.

Sunday, upon selling the team, George Maloof said, “The fact that we ended up winning the Stanley Cup, with great ownership and wonderful players and management, we decided that we went full circle and it’s time to do other things. What that is, I don’t know. But we love Las Vegas and being involved here is special for us.”

