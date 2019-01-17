Kats

Las Vegas musical ‘A Mob Story’ is dark until the spring

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2019 - 7:39 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Palms’ CG Technology Sports Book. The hotel is hot right now — hot, I tell you! — with vaunted punk pioneer Billy Idol performing at Pearl Concert Theater on Friday and Saturday, and noted cocktail master Francesco Lafranconi’s Mr. Coco cocktail lounge VIP party Friday night.

Lafranconi can really deliver the FizzyWater, and many other libations. The place opens to the public Jan. 25.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

Another ‘Mob Story’

“A Mob Story” plans to be back onstage at Plaza Showroom in April.

It has a lot of work to do before then.

The inventive mix of organized-crime and musical theater went dark in December, and is certainly facing serious financial challenges. The man at the center of the story says as much.

“Yes, there is outstanding debt,” show producer and reformed Colombo crime family “capo” Michael Franzese says. “I was handed a budget of $1.1 million and ended up spending over $2 million on the show, all money that came from and through my efforts. I was very disappointed with those I trusted to deliver the show on budget.”

Consequently, those who have done business with the production say they are owed a lot of back pay. Plaza Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Jossel said this week that he would not stage the show until he’s confident everyone who is owed money is paid.

Franzese says the show’s struggles have accelerated over the past few weeks, and are the result of a production team working together for the first time in Las Vegas. He is seeking financial partners for its next run. But if the show returns, fully funded, to the Plaza Showroom in April, it will have beaten some long odds.

“The show was an independent production in it’s entirety. I worked hard to make sure cast and crew were paid and paid since day one,” Franzese says. “Having said that, it was only the last few weeks that some crew and cast were owed money. Much of which has been resolved. I can say that cast and most all the crew love the show, understand what I did to keep the show going and want very much to return.”

The original Las Vegas musical is co-produced, written and directed by Vegas entertainment vet Jeff Kutash (who has not returned texts asking for comment). Financial struggles aside, “A Mob Story” has proven a uniquely entertaining trip through mob history, and has been well-received by critics and show-goers. The production has a great set designed by Emmy Award-winner Andy Walmsley, a terrific dance team and effective narration by Franzese himself.

Jossel, especially, is eager to see how the show deals with Franzese’s frequent absences to fulfill his many speaking engagements across the country. The show has gone dark whenever the onetime mob overlord/motivational speaker has hit the road.

“Jonathan and the Plaza brass want the show to return, and we have a mutual understanding as to how we will work together to reopen the show,” Franzese says. “It will be even a better production, operating more efficiently, I can assure you.”

He continued, “It’s a tough town. People have a lot of shows to choose from. We gave our audiences a great show, uniquely entertaining in many ways. We will be back. It is not wise to bet against us.”

Britney’s status

Published reports, some sourced accounts and widespread social-media speculation (which can always be trusted) indicate Britney Spears’ ticket sales for “Domination” at Park Theater were substandard in the weeks leading to her decision to call off all 32 dates this year. But there is no reason from here to doubt Spears’ stated reason for her decision on Jan. 4 to table the highly hyped show: Her father, Jamie Spears, spent nearly a month in Las Vegas’s Sunrise Hospital after emergency surgery on a ruptured colon.

On Wednesday, her Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph said officials with MGM Resorts (which operates Park Theater) said they were “very happy” with advance sales. The show was to have opened Feb. 12-13. Rudolph reiterated that Spears’ decision was simply a family matter and the possible return of the show has yet to be addressed. “It’s just the set of facts,” Rudolph said in a text message. “When her father he’s in a better place, we will probably say something then.”

Untitled Saxe projects

Longtime Las Vegas producer David Saxe is developing two entertainment venues on the Strip this year. One is for a showroom-style venue that he says will play host to an immersive-interactive experience that Saxe says is “a little like ‘Sleep No More,’ but sexier. That’s a reference to the popular New York theater show based on “Macbeth” and other film-noir elements. Saxe’s other concept is a larger nightclub that can run thousands of folks through the venue in a single night.

In about six months, Saxe will be auditioning versatile entertainers who can dance, sing and act to populate these venues. As we say, more — much more — will be revealed. This is one reason Saxe Productions has been relatively quiet about developing or revamping shows at his V Theater and Saxe Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. This effort has taken up most of his time.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves describes his new beer
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves talks about his new beer from 7Five Brewing at a launch party at PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' five biggest NYE concerts
Imagine Dragons at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lady Gaga at The Park Theater at Park MGM, Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena, and Tenacious D at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
Bellagio Conservatory display is Majestic Holiday Magic
Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like