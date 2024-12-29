Las Vegas ‘Pianist to the Presidents’ mourns Jimmy Carter death

Bellagio pianist David Osborne has a remarkable history with the 39th president, who died Sunday at age 100.

David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. (David Osborne)

The invitation to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 75th wedding anniversary, sent to Vegas pianist David Osborne. (David Osborne)

David Osborne is shown with Rosalyn Carter in this undated photo. Osborne played some 67 official presidential events over the years, including 25 Christmas parties. He was most recently featured at the Butterfly Daze performance marking Carter's 96th birthday on Aug. 19, 2023. (David Osborne)

David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. (David Osborne)

Jimmy Carter’s favorite pianist said upon learning of the ex-president’s death, “I am in tears. I am so sad. He was like a parent.”

Those were the words of David Osborne, known as the “Pianist to the Presidents.” Osborne performed some 75 events for presidents, most for Carter, including his 100th birthday celebration in October at Plains High School Auditorium in Georgia. Carter died Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in the his small hometown.

Osborne said Sunday he heard from The Carter Center just after the president’s death, and will be playing his memorial. Plans for what is expected to be multiple services will be announced in the coming days.

Among the pianists at Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar, Osborne has a long and fulfilling history with the 39th president. The two met as Carter appeared at a book-signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. The pianist gifted Carter a vinyl album he’d just recorded. The ex-president loved the music, saying, “That boy can play.”

Osborne went on to perform at dozens Carter birthday and anniversary parties.

Osborne performed in August 2023 at the official 96th birthday party for Rosalynn Carter. The piano great was featured at the second Butterfly Daze in Plains. Hundreds of monarch butterflies were released to honor Carter and her “gentle spirit.” Rosalynn Carter died the following November.

Osborne has performed on the Strip since 1994, first as featured pianist at Palace Court at Caesars Palace. He’s been at the Bellagio since 2007.

Osborne has has performed for every president since Carter’s administration, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and (in December 2019) Donald Trump. He has performed for President Joe Biden when Biden was Obama’s vice president.

The last presidential performance was especially important to Osborne, marking the first time an American president has lived a full century.

“I never felt deserving of this honor. God just put it together for me, and I’m overwhelmed with the beautiful things that have happened to me over my life as a result of my close friendship with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,” Osborne said on the day of the performance. “It’s just indescribable what they have done for me.”

Osborne played a Carter favorite in that last concert.

“Jimmy’s favorite song is ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon,” Osborne said. “I have never played it until about 35 years ago, and I learned it for him.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.