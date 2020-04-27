Las Vegas singer duets with Metro officer on the Strip

Country singer Chase Brown put on a show for his Facebook followers on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night.

It was a Chase scene worthy of social media, a brown-out where Brown really was out, a show-stopper where the show was actually stopped.

We’ll halt the puns there.

Las Vegas country singer Chase Brown put on a show for his Facebook followers on the Strip on Sunday night. Packing a microphone and the tracks to Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” Brown cruised northbound in the bed of a pickup and sang the song up until being stopped by a few Metropolitan Police Department units.

Officer Evan Spoon took Brown’s offer to sing the chorus, “I shoulda been a cowboy! I shoulda learned to rope and riiiiide.” Brown shot selfies during that moment.

BIG shout out to @LVMPD for being good sports tonight. Just trying to spread some cheer and #Vegas vibes during these times. 🤠❤️🎤 pic.twitter.com/l9MuAaqlyh — ChaseBrown (@chasebrownmusic) April 27, 2020

Spoon’s not bad and could conceivably head up a lounge show on the Strip with the right presentation.

Brown, who has headlined at such haunts as Indigo at Bally’s and the Italian American Club, thanked Metro for being “good sports” on his Twitter and Instagram posts. “Just trying to spread some cheer and #Vegas vibes during these times.”

Brown was not cited but warned for driving too slowly and slowing traffic, according to a Metro public information officer.

