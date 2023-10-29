Las Vegas singer on new Prince album

Elisa Fiorillo knew Prince for decades, and speaks of the reissued “Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition,” out this weekend.

Prince singing with Elisa Fiorillo in 2012 in Australia. (Justine Walpole/courtesy photo)

Elisa Fiorillo sings at a Bruce Harper Big Band practice session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at a friend's home in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @rookie__rae

Just in time for Halloween, Elisa Fiorillo has received a treat.

It’s the new Prince album. And she’s on it.

“I’m just happy that they’re reissuing a lot of his old stuff, remixing and bringing out special music from his vaults,” Fiorillo says. “I’ve heard there are a couple of things on it that people have never even heard, including me, so that’s nice to hear.”

Fiorillo speaks of the reissued “Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition,” out this weekend. The 1991 release was Prince’s 13th studio album, and the first he cut with the New Power Generation. The expanded release was recorded in rich Dolby Atos sound, and features 437 previously unreleased tracks, including more than two hours of live performances.

Fiorillo was a guest vocalist on the album, on “Walk Don’t Walk” and “Daddy Pop” with NPG backing singer Rosie Gaines.

“Those are the ones I know of,” says Fiorillo, who as of Saturday afternoon had not heard the new release. “Whether there are other surprises, I have no idea.”

A July 4 invite

Prince had summoned Fiorillo to the U.K. on July 4, 1990, during his “Nude” tour. He had planned to record “Diamonds and Pearls” on this particular trip, and she did record the two songs on which she appears.

Fiorillo met up with Prince at a show at The Park stadium in Cork, Ireland, where she hung backstage alongside The Edge of U2. The trip from the airport to the venue itself was a show.

“I was in the car with Prince, having the paparazzi try and shake the car and they were screaming, ‘Is that Kim Basinger?’” Fiorillo recalls. “I had very similar hair to her back then.” Basinger had just played Vicki Vale in “Batman,” out at the same time of the “Nude” tour.

Fiorillo originally met and worked with Prince about four years after she won the syndicated “Star Search” talent show in 1985. She had signed with Chrysalis Records, partnering with electro-funk musician and producer John “Jellybean” Benitez on the dance hit “Who Found Who”.

At the time, Fiorillo had been recording at Prince’s Paisley Park with producer David Z, who had worked with The Jets, Sinead O’Connor and Fine Young Cannibals. Prince showed up after a recording session, a song called “He’s In My Life.” He listened to the track, and Fiorillo if that was her voice.

Fiorillo said it was. Prince then asked her on the spot to record on what would become the extended version of “Partyman” on the “Batman” soundtrack — her vocals were essentially heavy, hard breathing.

“I didn’t actually sing,” she says, “but he liked it.”

Reunion in Vegas

That was the start of a long, of-and-on artistic and personal relationship between the artist and protege. Some 15 years after singing on “Diamonds and Pearls,” Fiorillo was almost done with show business. But she recorded a YouTube clip with a jazz trio, just as Prince was beginning his “3121” residency at the Rio in 2006.

Prince caught the clip, then caught up with Fiorillo, working as a Las Vegas real-estate agent and volunteering at her daughter’s preschool.

In a phone call that revived her performance career, Prince invited Fiorillo to join New Power Generation, on tour and in the studio. Along with Shelby J. and Liv Warfield, Fiorillo was a member of NPG from 2009-2014.

Her last show with NPG was at Ebony Awards in the New Orleans Superdome on July 5, 2014. But Fiorillo maintained her long-lasting friendship with Prince up until his death April 21, 2016, at age 57.

Prince had encouraged Fiorillo to resume her singing career, especially with big bands. She’s appeared around Las Vegas for the past several years, at Myron’s at Smith Center, Stirling Club, Industrial Events Center and Italian American Club. She’s booked at IAC on New Year’s Eve, and is recording an album titled, “The Elzora Effect,” co-written by her talented hubby, Carlos Elzora.

A Purple Playground

Fiorillo is giving back, too, at Nevada School of the Arts, where she is a vocal coach. She says the project closest to her heart is the Prince-inspired Purple Playground music program. Fiorillo has taught in the music camp for kids ages 13-18 for the past three years in Minneapolis.

“This is about bringing songwriting and creativity to kids, especially kids that might not have the option to afford lessons or be part of the creative process,” the great vocalist says. “A lot of the musicians in town can be mentors and teach what Prince taught us. I think he would be very happy with that legacy.”

Rock anew with 311

The alt-rock band 311 played the last shows in Las Vegas before the pandemic shutdown, at Dolby Live from March 10-13, 2020. The band out of Omaha, Nebraska that mashes funk, rap and reggae is back to celebrate 311 Day next year, specifically March 9-10. Both shows are at 8:30 p.m., tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com

Cool Hang Alert

Rick James’ Stone City Band plays Tap N Ash Social Club from 8 p.m.-9:30 Friday. These are members of James’ original backing band, playing “Super Freak,” “Give it to Me Baby,” and “You & I,” among other funk classics. The show is part of “Big Smoke” weekend; go to eventbrite.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.