Las Vegas Strip executive back at the mic to sing for WNBA’s Aces

A former “Fantasy” singer, Stephanie Sanchez is one of the “suits” at MGM Resorts — the entertainment manager at New York-New York.

Stephanie Sanchez performs “Hotel California” during “Mondays Dark” in Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel at 4455 Paradise Road on Monday, June 20, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It would be easier to list the MGM Resorts International hotels Stephanie Sanchez hasn’t performed in, rather than the ones she has.

Sanchez has never sung at MGM Macau or the new MGM Springfield (which formally opens at the end of the month). Not yet, anyway.

But she’s sung at every other MGM Resorts property in her 30-plus years as an Vegas entertainer — including Monte Carlo, before it was re-branded as The Park MGM. She spent nine years at Luxor, as the singer in “Fantasy,” ending in 2009. In a first for that show, a daughter of an ex-cast member is in the show. Shelby Jordan, Sanchez’s 23-year-old daughter, is now in the production.

These days, Sanchez is one of the “suits” at MGM Resorts. She is the entertainment manager at New York-New York (also an MGM Resorts hotel), booking acts at Bar at Times Square, Nine Fine Irishmen and the Brooklyn Bridge promenade.

But Sanchez can’t seem to shake the singing.

Wednesday, Sanchez is behind the mic again to sing the national anthem at Mandalay Bay Events Center for the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty WNBA game. Sanchez was enlisted in part because the night is honoring all New York-New York employees.

Also, the Statue of Liberty is the New York Liberty’s logo, and a replica the statue wearing a giant Aces jersey stands in front of NY-NY on the Strip. It’s all so symbiotic. The Aces are in playoff contention, so the scene should be pretty electric.

“I’ve sung the anthem many, many times, but this will be special,” Sanchez says. “The Aces are a great pro team in the best women’s pro league in the world, the city is excited about them. It’s a memorable gig, and a real honor to do it.”

Sanchez has also sung the anthem twice at the Staples Center prior to L.A. Kings games (which is why she was a Kings fan until the Golden Knights opened their season last October). She’s also answered the call for the Las Vegas 51s, and — oddly enough — for the past four Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests at Brooklyn Bridge.

Sanchez had yet to sing for the Golden Knights, but is ready for that assignment, or any other anthem gig.

“Whenever someone asks, ‘Can you sing the anthem?’ I’m ready,” Sanchez says. “I’m beyond excited.”

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.