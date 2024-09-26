Las Vegas Strip headliner taking revue beyond ‘burlesque’

“I almost want to abandon the term burlesque,” Dita Von Teese says during a chat at Voltaire at The Venetian, home of her new cabaret and — yes, burlesque — revue.

Dita Von Teese talks of putting some distance between her show and the term “burlesque.” This idea is akin to Cirque du Soleil moving beyond “circus.” But it makes sense, at least in Las Vegas.

“I almost want to abandon the term burlesque,” Von Teese says during a chat at Voltaire at The Venetian, home of her new cabaret and — yes, burlesque — revue. “It’s being used to describe every sexy show, and maybe I just need to lay off of it a little, especially in this town.”

You will get push-back if you describe a show as “burlesque” that purists feel doesn’t own the tradition. Same with “showgirl,” where a genuine showgirl will look over someone in a featured costume and scoff, “That’s not a showgirl.”

Even Von Teese’s new venue is particular about its title. Voltaire has many “nightclub” characteristics, but operators don’t like it called such. They prefer “theatrical venue.” I refer to it as a “chic nightspot,” or even, “groovy enclave.”

Name all of it what you like, Von Teese’s sexy and saucy adult revue mixes genres by expanding both. Von Teese has moved her show beyond the grand, but outdated, Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe into an extended residency run at Voltaire. Von Teese is the mistress of the manor at 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays (tickets start at $55; go to voltairelv.com for intel). The show opened for previews last week.

Von Teese is known as the International Queen of Burlesque, so editing out the burlesque term is not so easy. The show has burlesque touches, headlining with tantalizing striptease numbers by the headliner, who revives her martini-glass routine. The production also returns the comedy styling of Dirty Martini (catch her number on the merry-go-round horsey), a dance team of dazzling ladies and gents, and several Bob Mackie- and Pete Menefee-designed costumes from “Jubilee.”

Von Teese is employing those costumes with authority from Caesars Entertainment, which she laughs is a “secret situation.” But as was the case at Horseshoe, reviving those pieces was a condition for Von Teese to perform her strip on the Strip.

“Those costumes, after we brought them back to life on stage at the Jubilee Theater, were used for the Super Bowl, they were used for the Pamela Anderson-Gia Coppola movie, which featured a lot of my dancers,” Von Teese says. “ There’s been a lot of interest in them, so we’re going to keep that interest going here.”

The movie Von Teese refers to is “The Last Showgirl,” which premiered this month at the Toronto Film Festival and was set in Las Vegas.

The movie keeps the showgirl image alive on the big screen. The international burlesque star is doing the same at Voltaire.

Jonesing for Tom

Twenty-five years ago I took my mom to see Tom Jones at Hollywood Theater the MGM Grand, today’s David Copperfield Theater.

I almost lost Momma Sanna that night. She went a little bonkers, calling out the refrain of, “She’s A Lady.” Fortunately she didn’t throw anything at the Welsh superstar.

In the time since, I’ve not expected to see Jones again on the Strip. But he is back Saturday and Sunday night at Encore Theater.

Very few current performers hearken to Las Vegas’ golden era of the late-1960s headliners. Jones is in that class. He arrived just as Elvis was opening at International Theater and the two became buddies; Presley was even said to alter his grooving style after Jones when The King arrived in Vegas.

The Encore twinbill might be the last time we see the legend call out, “It’s Not Unusual,” “Delilah,” and “What’s New Pussycat.” For a taste of what he was like in his heyday, give “Tom Jones Live in Las Vegas” a spin, a blast of a night from the Flamingo in 1969. Or, dive into the vintage clips of Jones on Instagram Reels or Tik Tok, where his duets with Cher, Tina Turner and (yes) Janis Joplin live forever.

Jones halted his recurring performances at MGM Grand in 2011, but ventured back to VegasVille at Encore in October 2022. Jones is 84 now. The hips might have retired the swivel, but accounts from his recent live shows are he still has the pipes.

Dream, Dream, Dream …

On the topic of classic recognition, the annual Dream Awards are set for 5 p.m. (doors) and 6 p.m. (show) Sunday at Aliante’s Access Showroom. The event pays tribute to those who have made a difference and fulfilled their dreams, in Las Vegas and beyond.

The awards show is presented by Chicago producer Mable Buckner of Harrison Entertainment Group. The awards celebration was a dream of Buckner’s late husband, Jimmy Payton, the first black entertainment director on the Strip in his days at the Aladdin in the 1990s. Stylish and charismatic, Payton loved live entertainment, and dressed the part.

Those honored include the Whispers (Lifetime Achievement Award) Jeffrey Osborne (Icon Award), Evelyn “Champagne” King (Vanguard Award), Ray Parker Jr. (Luminary Award), Bubba Knight of The Pips and Little Anthony (both with the Living Legend Award), Ken Young (Las Vegas Entertainer Award), Sherry Gordy (Jimmy Payton Visionary Award), Billie Cole (honored as a Vegas vocalist and producer), and yours truly among Las Vegas media.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes and Earl Turner are back as host, after nobly piloting last years’ many-hours extravaganza. It will be shorter this year, believe it. Performances from Michelle Johnson, Melanie Moore, Christine Shebeck, Ane Marshall, Paris Red, Samotta Acklin, Stephanie Liferidge, Val Mosley, Tim Molyneux, Grady Harrell, Next Movement, William Jordan and Bobby Brooks Wilson, among other unbilled guests.

A tribute to the late Natalie Cole and Angela Bofill is also on the bill. Tickets start at $39 (With all that entertainment? What?). Go ticketmaster.com, and all Boyd Gaming resorts, for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

The chart-topping artist Niko Moon, who has scored with such hits as “Good Time” and “Paradise to Me,” performs an up-close show Thursday (Sept. 26), at Noah’s Animal House’s “Better Days” charity event at Durango Resort and Casino’s Bel Aire Backyard.

Tickets still remain – and they are tax-deductible – for $100 at noahsanimalhouse.org/nikomoon. Proceeds benefit Noah’s Animal House, which provides free pet shelters to unite families affected by domestic violence with their pets.. Since 2007, Noah’s Animal House has supported more than 1,800 families and provided 170,730 boarding nights. Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and Moon is out at 7:45.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.