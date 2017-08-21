Las Vegas Strip marquees to honor Jerry Lewis tonight

Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis is to be honored today at 7:49 p.m. with an 11-minute video tribute on prominent Las Vegas marquees.

Jerry Lewis has a laugh in his dressing room after the final show of his run at the South Point, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Legendary entertainer and humanitarian Jerry Lewis is to be honored today at 7:49 p.m. with an 11-minute video tribute on prominent Las Vegas marquees, most of them along the Strip.

The starting time is 19:49 Military Time, matching the date Lewis debuted in Las Vegas at the Flamingo alongside his iconic partner, Dean Martin.

Strip resorts owned by Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts, along with Venetian/Palazzo, Wynn/Encore Las Vegas, Treasure Island, Hard Rock Live, Tropicana, Plaza, Fashion Show mall, and Miracle Mile Shops are participating. Caesars Palace, Bally’s Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood are running the tributes with five-minute breaks between showings through 6 a.m.

The Fremont Street Experience is also producing a tribute to Lewis set to air on its Viva Vision canopy at 7:49 p.m.

Lewis died Sunday at his home in Las Vegas at age 91.

