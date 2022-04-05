Las Vegas Strip peppered with post-Grammy parties

Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform "777" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The scene during Tyga's set at Tao Beach Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Shy McGrath/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)

Club headliner Mustard is shown at Tao Beach Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Shy McGrath/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)

Club headliner Lil Jon is shown at Tao Beach Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Shy McGrath/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)

Tyga is shown at Tao Beach Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Shy McGrath/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)

French Montana is shown at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Nelly is show at Drai’s Nightclub on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

DaBaby is shown at Drai’s Beachclub on Friday, April 1, 2022. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

You know it is s frenetic weekend in VegasVille when you can’t make it to the tape for a Silk Sonic appearance at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas.

Yet that was the case Sunday night as we spent an entire righteous day and evening at the Grammys at MGM Grand Garden. Then the late-night party started. The first stop was Bellagio, where Brian Newman’s band played a one-off at Mayfair. That rhymes with “stay there,” as we could not finish off the Strip double-dip at Delilah, where Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak stormed the stage.

The two were in full revelry after trying to stay humble (to no avail) earlier in the night at the Grammys.

The duo won four trophies for “Leave The Door Open.” The victories, and also a wild spin through “777” in Elvis jumpsuits, has had let to box-office consequences. These are positive consequences, as Monday was reportedly the strongest day yet for ticket sales for Silk Sonic’s residency at Dolby Live.

Meantime, we were hoping Lady Gaga would jump into the scene at Mayfair. Not so, though Tierney Allen, who plays gaga in “Legendary Divas” at the Trop, was on the scene. So were members of the Haus of Gaga staff. But the actual Lady Gaga has not performed with Newman’s band in Vegas since returning at Park MGM. Both shows are back April 14, with Newman returning to his primary home court at NoMad Library.

Sunday, Newman brought up multiple Grammy winners, and including vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, trumpet masters Terence Blanchard and Keyon Harrold, and Charlie Rosen of The 8-Bit Big Band, who along with Jake Silverman won the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental and A Capella for “Meta Knight’s Revenge.”

What else … The ever-captivating show woman Skye Dee Miles, a headliner at The Shag Room at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and a frequent Newman co-star, sang in both sets. And we nearly heard from Adele. Well, Janae Longo, who plays Adele in “Legendary Divas.” Newman nearly coerced Longo to the stage for some “Rolling In The Deep,” but is instead waiting until a swing through NoMad.

Foster plays the Blue Note

In a remarkable turn of career, Hammond organ virtuoso Ronnie Foster has returned to where it all started form him 50 years ago, Blue Note Records. The famous record label released Foster’s debut album, “Two Headed Freap,” in 1972. To mark that anniversary, Blue Note is issuing the album May 20 on its Classic Vinyl Reissue Series.

Foster has also been working in Capitol Studios in L.A., recording his first album in 36 years. That yet-to-be-titled release is due this summer.

Foster, who has jammed with Newman at NoMad, was featured on “Summer Soft” from Stevie Wonder’s “Songs In The Key Of Life” The organ great also backed George Benson, including Benson’s top-selling “Breezin’,” and his “Mystic Brew” from “Two Headed Freap” has been sampled by A Tribe Called Quest’s “Electric Relaxation.”

The 71-year-old Foster also spent several years backing Human Nature in their years on the Strip, which leads neatly into …

HN at South Point

Human Nature has set the dates at its new Vegas home, South Point Showroom. We teased to this announcement a few days ago. The Aussie groovers’ updated show is titled “Back to The Sound Of Motown” and runs for 14 dates from Aug. 25 through Nov. 6 (tickets start at $40 and are on sale noon April 12 at ticketmaster.com).

The Las Vegas version of the act is currently brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney along with Toby Allen. Co-founder Phil Burton moved returned to his home near Sydney in the months after HN closed out its seven-year residency at The Venetian’s Sands Showroom on March 13, 2020. That happened to be Burton’s birthday. He will still tour with the act, including the upcoming series through Australia.

Human Nature debuted at South Point Showroom for four shows in December. The room is decidedly underrated, with great lights and sound and a classic-showroom vibe. Locals love it. And Motown has been a bankable genre in Vegas since Human Nature opened at Imperial Palace in May 2009 (raise your hand if you were there). Two Motown-themed shows are running at off-Strip venues, “Soul of Motown” at Westgate Cabaret and the all-female, “All Motown” show at Alexis Park.

“We are thrilled to welcome Human Nature and their adoring fans to our Showroom,” South Point Entertainment Director Michael Libonati said in a statement. “Their show is synonymous with Las Vegas, and we know fans new and old from around the world and locals will appreciate the showmanship and soulfulness of their lively performances.”

Tao for now

The triumvirate of top daylife/nightlife headliners Mustard, Tyga and Lil Jon performed Sunday to cap Tao Beach Club’s reopening weekend. About 5,000 folks took in the revelry. Over the weekend such head-turners as Kendall Jenner, Angus Cloud, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Scott Disick, Brody Jenner, Foodgod, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Karrueche Tran, Sean Stewart, Alesso and Steve Aoki ventured to The Venetian’s fancy pool deck.

Confession: The only time we have seen Lil Jon is when he’s hanging at Vegas Golden Knights games. This summer, that changes.

Top o’ the roof to ya

DaBaby, French Montana and Nelly delivered the party (and party cannons) at Drai’s Nightclbub and Drai’s Beachclub over the weekend. DaBaby headlined the club’s Drai’s Live set Friday, and Saturday debuted at Drai’s Beachclub. Fench Montana headlined Drai’s Live on Saturday. Sunday, French Montana held forth at the Beachclub. Stars peppered the crowd, too, including G Eazy, Karreuche, Tyler Boyd, Yung Bleu, Key Glock and London on Da Track.

Cool Hang Alert

“Viral Live” with column fave Sarah Hester Ross returns to Notoriety Live at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The music/comedy spectacle characteristically kills, led by Ross at the piano, and also keytar. Info and ducats at notorietylive.com.

