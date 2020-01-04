47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Las Vegas yacht-rock band Windjammers cruise at Red Rock

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2020 - 6:54 pm
 

The scene at Red Rock Resort on Thursday night was as if you drifted out to sea on an aquatic vessel, buoyed by spirited, melodic tones.

But what would you call such an experience, on which to steel away?

Yacht Rock is the term. The Windjammers are the captains. The S.S. Rocks Lounge is the craft.

Band founder Jerry Lopez has hit on something here. Windjammers have performed twice at Rocks Lounge, where the no-cover performances have filled the room, drawn multiple standing ovations and taken the audiences on a cruise away from the stress of the day.

Lopez calls his Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns performances at Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro “The Healing.” Maybe The Windjammers are the therapy. Though still in its infancy (Lopez first told me of this idea in August), the band has refined such intricate, classic rock songs as “Africa” by Toto, “Ride Like the Wind” by Christopher Cross, “Reelin’ In the Years” by Steely Dan and “Love Will Find a Way” by Pablo Cruise.

Originally set up as an act to pitch to cruise lines (shocker), The Windjammers quickly drew the attention of new Station Casinos Entertainment Director Candace Davis-Martin, who eyeballed the lineup and signed the band for 8 p.m. Thursdays through 2020 — and Davis-Martin is enacting a no-cover lineup at Rocks Lounge that features Swing City Dolls, Spazmatics, Grey Street, Chadwick Johnson and Jonathan Karrant, The Beatles tribute band The Fab, Frankie Perez & The Dirty and Phoenix just this month.

As for Windjammers, the band’s musicians are well-known and highly regarded Vegas vets: Lopez, founder of Santa Fe and lead guitarist on Ricky Martin’s 1999-2000 “Livin’ La Vida Loca” tour; Jamie Hosmer of Santa Fe on keys, Steve Grantham of Frenz on drums, Michael Johnson of The A List on guitar, Ray Allaire of Phoenix on bass.

You might not know all of these names, or their respective acts. But these guys are music virtuosos, and the harmonies — so vital in executing, say, “Doctor My Eyes” by Jackson Brown — are tight.

As Lopez says, “These songs are a lot more difficult to play than people realize. They are complex, the harmonies are really challenging, and you have to perform them in a way that looks effortless because that is what people want to experience.”

No question. The room is not set up for dancing, exactly, with the floor filled with seats. But Thursday’s crowd was up and grooving by the end of the show. As we say on the open water, you can nearly feel the spray in your face. Turn it up.

Spence a free agent

The Las Vegas morning-radio personality known simply as Spence has signed off KLUC 98.5-FM. Spence spent 21 years at the station, most recently as co-host of the “Chet Buchanan Show.”

Personal anecdote: I met Spence in an unlikely sort of way, when he nearly attacked me during a Las Vegas Media League softball game in or around 2000. He hit a triple, and I was playing third base for what is now a competing company. Spence, who was known to, you know, run his mouth during these games, came barrelling into third base so I faked as if a throw was coming from the outfield by slapping my glove.

This move is designed to send an opposing player needlessly into a slide. It’s called “deking,” or decoying, and is a real B.S. move on the softball diamond. Especially in Media League. Spence dove into third base, and when he realized what I’d done, he looked like he was about to throw a punch at me. I wouldn’t have blamed him.

“Hey, Media League got chippy,” Spence said Friday afternoon. “We took it way, way more seriously than we needed to. We had a really big rivalry with Cox Communications in those days, and also Fox 5. I was out of my mind.”

Great times, great times. Spence is leaving the station as his contract has expired. “I have no plans yet. I want to stay in town, but there are not many radio jobs out there,” said Spence, whose final assignment was the closing of Buchanan’s annual holiday toy drive on Dec. 15. “Who knows what’s going to come? I am now available for bat mitzvahs, strip-mall grand openings and also as a part-time model at trade shows.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST