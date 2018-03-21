Late Cirque artist remembered as ‘one of circus’s brightest stars’

Benoit Beaufils and Yann Arnaud performed together in “Le Reve” from its 2005 opening through 2009, when Arnaud left the show at Wynn Las Vegas to tour with Cirque.

Benoit Beaufils, left, is shown with Yann Arnaud in this 2008 photo from "Le Reve" in 2008. (Benoit Beaufils)

Benoit Beaufils, left, is shown with Yann Arnaud in this 2008 photo from "Le Reve" in 2008. (Benoit Beaufils)

Benoit Beaufils was a rising aquatic acrobatic performer when he won a spot in the opening cast of “Le Rêve” in 2004. One of his closest friends in the show was fellow Frenchman Yann Arnaud.

The two had known each other since their days in the Cirque du Soleil production “O” at Bellagio, before they moved on to the water production at Wynn Las Vegas.

Beaufils posted a heartfelt message to Arnaud on Sunday, the day after the Cirque du Soleil artist fell from an aerial strap act while performing in “Volta” in Tampa, Fla. Arnaud later died from his injuries.

“Our circus family has lost one of its brightest stars. Yann Arnaud was loved and admired wherever he worked. His talent and passion for his art knew no limit,” Beaufils wrote. “He was the closest thing I had to a brother. He was one of my best friends, groomsman at my wedding, dressing room neighbor for many years, and someone I could always count on to lift me up when I was down.

“And as many others, I’m heartbroken to have lost him and to think that I’ll never get to see him again.”

Beaufils and Arnaud worked together in “O,” then performed in “Le Rêve” from its 2005 opening through 2009, when Arnaud left the show to tour with Cirque. He returned to “Le Rêve” in 2015 and left again in September of ‘16 to perform in Cirque’s “Volta” tented touring show.

Beaufils also made news in 2015, when he returned to competitive synchronized swimming after a nearly 20-year absence with teammate and French synchro champ Virginie Dedieu. The pair finished fourth, one spot away from the bronze medal, while competing for France in the FINA World Championships for synchronized swimming in Kazan, Russia. It was the first time men were allowed to compete with women in the event.

Beaufils, who was also in the original cast of “O” with Arnaud at the Bellagio when the show premiered in 1998, continues to perform in the aquatic show at the Wynn. He said in a phone chat Tuesday that plans for a remembrance of Arnaud for the circus community in Las Vegas had not been finalized, but confirmed that Arnaud is expected be laid to rest in his native France. As Beaufils said, “This is all too new for us now.”

The great want

‘Renegades’ producer Rich Lenkov says he wants to return the show to Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

How to do that is an open question, an unresolved challenge, and a highly unlikely prospect.

“We have every expectation to be back,” Lenkov said, following up on requests for comment after the show went dark March 2. The show has no dates on the calendar, and the one “Renegade” who lives in Las Vegas, Jose Canseco, is already talking about the show in past-tense.

Coordinating a return of Mr. 40/40, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens for a return of the production is not impossible. It is far-flung, though, and the hotel is already looking for other options to slide into the 8 p.m. slot. When asked what would need to happen to resurrect “Renegades,” Lenkov said only, “We’re trying to work that out.” In Owens’ sport, this might be called a Hail Mary.

The Gossy moment

Danielle Lewis, daughter of Jerry Lewis, and Jerry’s widow, Sam Lewis, and a group of family and friends took in Matt Goss’ performance at 1 Oak Nightclub at Mirage on Friday Night. The night marked Danielle’s birthday, and was also the date of what would have been Jerry’s 92nd birthday. Goss’s version of “My Way” near the end of the show did summon the tears.

Extensive bow-tie work

Kenny Davidsen’s Sunday/Monday schedule was kinetic, even by his own dogged standards. The bow-tied pianist and fantasy-league aficionado hosted his fifth-anniversary show at Tuscany Suites’ Copa Room on Sunday. The following night, he served as music director for Mondays Dark show at The Space benefiting Baby’s Bounty of Las Vegas.

Thus, Davidsen was onstage for 33 songs Sunday, 11 more Monday for a total of 44, and he arranged every number ( Mike “Beans” Benigno was the drummer in both of those shows). Davidsen also performed for seven hours Saturday at his other gig, pianist at Don’t Tell Mama on Fremont Street.

In all, Davidsen logged 13 1/2 hours of stage time in three nights, a truly vintage-Vegas run.

Cool Hang Alert

Always, always, always Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, 7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro (yes, we have two Copa Rooms in VegasVille). This week, Ricky Martin’s band ambled into the scene, and this makes sense when you know that Santa Fe band leader Jerry Lopez was Martin’s lead guitarist during the 1999 “Livin’ La Vida Loca” tour. It also makes sense when you know there is no better band, anywhere, than Santa Fe.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.