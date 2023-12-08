Legendary rocker announces Las Vegas tour stop

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday on AXS.com.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The chants of “Bruuuuce!” will cascade over the Strip next year.

For the first time in more than two decades, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are booked to perform in Las Vegas. The Boss and his band play T-Mobile Arena on March 22, announced Friday morning.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday on AXS.com.

Springsteen’s current tour is his first series since “The River Tour” closed in 2017. Springsteen did not play Las Vegas on that tour, and has performed here sparsely over the decades.

Springsteen has not played Vegas since his “Rising Tour” stop at the Thomas & Mack Center on Aug. 18, 2002. Prior to that show, he performed at MGM Grand on May 27, 2000. Springsteen unleashed a customized “Viva Las Vegas” in both shows.

The 74-year-old rock legend has overcome illness during the fall and winter legs of his tour. In September he postponed eight shows as he underwent treatment for a peptic ulcer, and doctors advised he not perform live. Twelve shows scheduled for November through this month were also postponed to March and April and also between August and November.

In April, Springsteen and his wife, E Street Band member Patty Scialfa, tested positive for COVID-19. Guitarist Steven Van Zandt, violinist/singer Soozie Tyrell, saxophonist Jake Clemons and some backup vocalists all missed dates after testing positive for COVID-19. In all, 29 shows were postponed.

The band’s 2023 tour of Europe sold more than 1.6 million tickets, and Springsteen again drew critical acclaim as one of rock’s foremost live performers. He has sold more than 140 million records internationally, and more than 70 million in the United States.

Springsteen has won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “The Streets of Philadelphia” (1994); has won 20 Grammy Awards; is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (1999) and in 2009 received the Kennedy Center Honors.

