Legendary rockers restarting tour in Las Vegas

New Las Vegas show already has fans on their feet

FILE - Nancy Wilson, left, and Ann Wilson of Heart perform on opening night of the Heartbreaker Tour at the Cruzan Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Fla., June 17, 2013. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP, File)

Nancy and Ann Wilson of the classic rock band Heart perform in concert at the American Music Theater on Monday, March 24, 2014, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Nancy Wilson, left, and Ann Wilson of Heart perform during the "Love Alive Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Heart is relaunching its North American tour from the Strip.

The legendary rock band fronted by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson opens its rescheduled dates Feb. 28 at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater (tickets are on sale at heart-music.com/tour). Ann Wilson’s cancer treatment forced the “Royal Flush Tour” from the road in July.

Heart had originally been scheduled to play BleauLive Theater on Dec. 15. Ann Wilson announced on social she had undergone surgery that uncovered cancer.

“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson said in a statement. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it.”

The duo were upbeat in announcing their return to the stage. In the relaunch announcement, Ann Wilson said, “The best is yet to come!” Nancy Wilson said, “We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued …”

Having issued such rock classics as “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and “These Dreams,” Heart has sold 35 million records and released 20 top-40 singles. The band — founded in Vancouver, British Columbia — has released 16 studio albums, seven live albums, eight compilation albums and 64 singles.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.