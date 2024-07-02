Iconic rock duo forced to cancel tour, Las Vegas show

Heart has pulled all dates from it “Royal Flush Tour,” including a December stop at BleauLive Theater.

Nearing close of ‘Jazz + Piano,’ Lady Gaga is not done in Vegas

FILE - Nancy Wilson, left, and Ann Wilson of Heart perform on opening night of the Heartbreaker Tour at the Cruzan Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Fla., June 17, 2013. Heart — the pioneering band that melds Nancy Wilson’s shredding guitar with her sister Ann’s powerhouse vocals — is hitting the road this spring for a world tour that Nancy Wilson describes as “the full-on rocker size.” (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Nancy and Ann Wilson of the classic rock band Heart perform in concert at the American Music Theater on Monday, March 24, 2014, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Nancy and Ann Wilson of the classic rock band Heart perform in concert at the American Music Theater on Monday, March 24, 2014, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

The legendary rock band Heart has given the reason it has been forced to cancel its current tour, including “An Evening With Heart” on Dec 15 at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

The “Royal Flush Tour” shows were pulled from the schedule after co-founder and iconic vocalist Ann Wilson announced Tuesday she had recently undergone surgery that uncovered cancer.

“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson said in a statement on social media. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it.”

Wilson said her doctors instructed her to take the rest of this year off to fully recover.

The sister duo explained in May that the first dates of the tour were dropped as Wilson was to “undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure.” The first leg of the tour was to run June 20-July 12, with support act Squeeze.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.