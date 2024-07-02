Iconic rock duo forced to cancel tour, Las Vegas show
Heart has pulled all dates from it “Royal Flush Tour,” including a December stop at BleauLive Theater.
The legendary rock band Heart has given the reason it has been forced to cancel its current tour, including “An Evening With Heart” on Dec 15 at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.
The “Royal Flush Tour” shows were pulled from the schedule after co-founder and iconic vocalist Ann Wilson announced Tuesday she had recently undergone surgery that uncovered cancer.
“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson said in a statement on social media. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it.”
— Ann Wilson (@annwilson) July 2, 2024
Wilson said her doctors instructed her to take the rest of this year off to fully recover.
The sister duo explained in May that the first dates of the tour were dropped as Wilson was to “undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure.” The first leg of the tour was to run June 20-July 12, with support act Squeeze.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.