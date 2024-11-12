Legendary rockers to headline theater Elvis made famous

Garth Brooks tells fans he might move out of the country

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen performs with fellow members of his band, during their "Sgt. Pepper Live" show at Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino on Sunday, September 13, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rock legend Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is shown with fans at the “Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards” at Sam's Town Live on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Steve Spatafore)

Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander is shown at the RennerVation Foundation "Fore The Kids" all-star concert at Brooklyn Bowl on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (RennerVation Foundation)

Cheap Trick is playing the Budokan of Las Vegas.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band out of Rockford, Il. is booked at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on Feb. 8. Even tepid Las Vegas historians know this as Elvis’s theater from his International-Las Vegas Hilton days.

Tickets for Cheap Trick’s return are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (go to ticketmaster.com for intel).

Cheap Trick became a recording and touring sensation with the 1979 “At Budokan” shows captured at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. “I Want You to Want Me” was the lead single and top-10 hit from that album.

Cheap Trick has played several Las Vegas venues, including the then-Las Vegas Hilton showroom in 2009, before it was renamed International Theater. The band produced “Sgt. Pepper Live,” an end-to-end concert covering The Beatles’ classic album, with a full orchestra.

The band’s current lineup is vocalist Robin Zander; guitarist Rick Nielsen; bassist Tom Petersson; and Daxx Neilsen, Rick’s son, on drums.

Cheap Trick has played a myriad of Vegas venues over the years, including Fremont Street Experience, Pearl at the Palms, Paris Theater (for the second “Sgt. Pepper” run) and The Strat Showroom.

Prepping for The Strat shows, Nielsen mentioned he was taking a break from rehearsals, “Which we don’t do often.” When asked when the last time the band rehearsed was, he deadpanned, “Nineteen seventy-four.”

Party band on the tarmac

A band that is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of fame, but should be, is extending its Las Vegas residency. We speak of the B-52s. The band out of Athens, Ga. has added April 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19 to their series at The Venetian Theatre.

The B52s headline their previously scheduled shows Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Longtime members Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland make up the current roster.

“The World’s Greatest Party Band,” still lives up to that billing with stylish stage presentation, a robust rhythm section and several catchy classics. They are worthy of Rock Hall status. As it is, they are depicted in the Punk Rock Museum, new wave-post punk designation, here in Vegas.

Reese’s Sky hook

WNBA star Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky is the guest on “360 With Speedy” talk show at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at ComplexCon. The show is part of the ComplexCon(versation) series at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. Speedy Mormon is the host/executive producer of the long-from chat presentation.

Reese is outspoken, stylish and a force on the court. Check out her IG feed. This should be fun. The show is live and offered for ComplexCon ticket holders, posted later on the Complex YouTube page. Go to ComplexCon.com for intel.

Tease this …

Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell of “Pawn Stars” are developing a podcast. The line of those wanting to appear should be as long as tourists waiting to get into Gold and Silver Pawn. Details forthcoming.

Cool Hang Alert

A double-shot from a place that serves a lot of ‘em, Count’s Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill on West Sahara Avenue at 7:30 p.m. (doors) and 9 p.m. (show) Friday it’s Grunge Nation with special guest Eleven Eleven. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., it’s Unchain The Night, a tribute to Dokken; and Whitesnake’d, a tribute to Whitesnake. Friday’s show is no-cover, Saturday is $10 at the door. Call 702-742-2149 for table requests, as they are always encouraged. Also, be prepared to rock, groove-wise.

