Legendary Sphere resident rockers add 4 Las Vegas dates

The Eagles are adding four dates, Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25, to their shows at the Sphere.

The Eagles are set to play the Sphere for eight dates running Sept. 20-Oct. 29. (Mark Tepsic)

Sphere Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan says the Eagles can play as many dates as they like in Las Vegas.

They want to play four more.

The great American rock band has announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at the Sphere, bringing the total to 20. The new dates are Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25.

The shows open Sept. 20-21. The band performs a total of 10 weekends. General on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin 9 a.m. July 26 at eagles.com.

Dolan said at a July 4 event at the Sphere the Eagles are welcome to stay as long as they want in Vegas.

“The Eagles, first off, are selling like hotcakes,” Dolan said. “So the likelihood is they will extend. But that’s up to them. They have to decide that. Look, they can play as long as they want.”

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Tickets: Friday, July 26 at 9:00 AM PT at https://eagles.com/