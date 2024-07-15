Legendary Sphere resident rockers add 4 Las Vegas dates
The Eagles are adding four dates, Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25, to their shows at the Sphere.
Sphere Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan says the Eagles can play as many dates as they like in Las Vegas.
They want to play four more.
The great American rock band has announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at the Sphere, bringing the total to 20. The new dates are Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25.
The shows open Sept. 20-21. The band performs a total of 10 weekends. General on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin 9 a.m. July 26 at eagles.com.
Dolan said at a July 4 event at the Sphere the Eagles are welcome to stay as long as they want in Vegas.
“The Eagles, first off, are selling like hotcakes,” Dolan said. “So the likelihood is they will extend. But that’s up to them. They have to decide that. Look, they can play as long as they want.”
EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:
Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25
Tickets: Friday, July 26 at 9:00 AM PT at https://eagles.com/