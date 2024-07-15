91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Legendary Sphere resident rockers add 4 Las Vegas dates

The Eagles (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
The Eagles (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
The Eagles are set to play the Sphere for eight dates running Sept. 20-Oct. 29. (Kevin Mazur)
The Eagles are set to play the Sphere for eight dates running Sept. 20-Oct. 29. (Kevin Mazur)
The Eagles are set to play the Sphere for eight dates running Sept. 20-Oct. 29. (Mark Tepsic)
The Eagles are set to play the Sphere for eight dates running Sept. 20-Oct. 29. (Mark Tepsic)
More Stories
"Colin Cloud: Mastermind" opens July 2 at Harrah's Cabaret on the Las Vegas Strip. (Atomic City PR)
New Las Vegas Strip headliner delivers old-school skills
Music icon has long-term plans for Las Vegas Strip
Dr. Robert Belliveau among his wife's works on display at the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum on T ...
Founder of renowned Las Vegas art fortress dies
Kevin Hart attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for ...
Comedy club finds a new home; Hart, Von take over Resorts World
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 7:47 am
 
Updated July 15, 2024 - 8:54 am

Sphere Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan says the Eagles can play as many dates as they like in Las Vegas.

They want to play four more.

The great American rock band has announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at the Sphere, bringing the total to 20. The new dates are Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25.

The shows open Sept. 20-21. The band performs a total of 10 weekends. General on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin 9 a.m. July 26 at eagles.com.

Dolan said at a July 4 event at the Sphere the Eagles are welcome to stay as long as they want in Vegas.

“The Eagles, first off, are selling like hotcakes,” Dolan said. “So the likelihood is they will extend. But that’s up to them. They have to decide that. Look, they can play as long as they want.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Music icon has long-term plans for Las Vegas Strip
By John Katsilometes / RJ

Ziggy Marley’s short-term Vegas plans a Wednesday show at Virgin Hotel. Long-term, he’s bringing Bob Marley’s Hope Road.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Country superstar to celebrate milestone on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 2
Lady Gaga’s Vegas return gets a boost from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer
recommend 3
Legendary headliner adds a year of shows at Westgate Las Vegas
recommend 4
‘Block Party’ takes over where Life is Beautiful left off
recommend 5
Cummings stars with $21 boot bargain in Mirage finale
recommend 6
Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal