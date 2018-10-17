‘Legends in Concert’ moving to ‘famed four corners’ of Las Vegas Strip

The theater at Tropicana Las Vegas is throwing open the doors to “Legends In Concert,” a 35-year survivor and currently the longest-running show on the Strip.

The artist known as OneDunn is shown performing as reggae legend Bob Marley at "Legends in Concert" at Flamingo Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Legends in Concert)

Jason Morey as Jon Bon Jovi is shown performing as reggae legend Bob Marley at "Legends in Concert" at Flamingo Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Legends in Concert)

Dean Zeligman performs as Elvis Presley during "Legends in Concert" at The Flamingo on Thursday, July 9, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The theater at Tropicana Las Vegas is a familiar locale for hallowed productions shows. The feathery topless revue “Folies Bergere” was staged at the Trop for 49 years before sashaying away in 2009.

Now the hotel is throwing open the doors to “Legends In Concert,” a 35-year survivor and currently the longest-running show on the Strip.

“Legends” moves into what is to be called Legends In Concert Theater (today’s Tropicana Theater) by Valentine’s Day and will be the hotel’s signature, 7 p.m. production. “Legends” steps in for David Goldrake’s “Imaginarum,” which closed at the end of September at a hotel that was seeking a ready-made show to feature in its 1,100-seat theater.

“We are excited to welcome our newest residency addition, ‘Legends in Concert,’ to the iconic Tropicana Las Vegas,” said Aaron Rosenthal, vice president and general manager of Tropicana Las Vegas. “This one-of-a-kind show has entertained more than 35 million fans around the globe, and its remarkable history on the Strip makes for the perfect partnership – where two legends in Las Vegas come together.”

“Legends’” last show at Flamingo’s Donny & Marie Showroom is Dec. 30. The production continues to invoke new acts, and just added a Bruno Mars character for the first time. Its holiday production launches Nov. 19.

“Legends in Concert” is steeped in Vegas history, opening in 1983 at the Imperial Palace (now Linq Hotel), moving to Harrah’s in 2009, then Flamingo in 2013. Elvis, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Cher, Sting, Celine Dion, Bob Marley, George Michael and Jon Bon Jovi are among the dozens of famed entertainers featured in the show.

Brian Brigner, chief operating officer of “Legends” producers On Stage Enterprises, said he was “delighted” to forge a long-term partnership with Trop ownership company Penn National Gaming and “move the flagship version of our production to the famed four corners of the Las Vegas Strip.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.