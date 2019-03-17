MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Kats

Lionel Richie, Shania Twain explore future on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2019 - 8:52 pm
 

Lionel Richie just offered up this information, without provocation, on Saturday night:

He’s addicted. To exhaustion.

“That’s my thing, I’m addicted to exhaustion,” Richie, the honoree at the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena, said on the event’s “purple” carpet. “I love the idea of traveling around the world, and I’m going to do that again, and after that tour, I’m going to rest for a couple of months.”

Then, and only then, is he coming back for a residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

“We’re going to do it,’ he said before the event, which is the annual fundraiser for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. “I love it here. But I need to see Paris, London, Copenhagen, and then after that I’m coming back to Las Vegas.”

Richie turns 70 in June. He has described himself as “Papa Bear” on the “American Idol” judging panel. He is easily the senior member of that long-running competition show.

”At first, I kept thinking, ‘What is this going to be like? I’m the oldest person on whole staff!’ Hey, if there is a history of music, I am that. But then I saw what Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will say and do, and I can’t go down that road. I can’t follow them, so I am the Papa Bear.”

Richie is still a dynamic showman and unfailingly energetic in one-on-one conversation.

“I hang around young people,” Richie said when I asked the how-do-you-stay-so-young question. “I hang around young people. Life is going to go on, so I hang around people who are talking about things I don’t know anything about. They know the future because they are the future.”

Richie said he’s honored to be honored by his longtime friends at the Ruvo Center.

“I have this gift, and the question is, what do you do with it?” Richie said. “I’m going to celebrate with music for a worthy cause and do some good.”

Tease of Twain

On the topic of superstar residencies on the Strip, Shania Twain simply batted her eyes in a teasing sort of way when asked about her upcoming plans in Vegas.

“I will be singing somewhere,” she said, smiling. “I wonder where that will be?”

She said to expect an announcement in June. I asked about her visit to Gwen Stefani’s show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood last Saturday.

“I was checking out that room,” Twain said. “I was checking out when Gwen was doing in there. I loved the indoor-amphitheater, party vibe. Gwen was just amazing. She inspired me.”

Hitting the Mark

Raiders owner Mark Davis gave a quick progress report during his jaunt across the carpet.

“I’m pleased with the progress on the building, obviously,” he said, referring to the Las Vegas Stadium. He talked of the team’s final season in Oakland.

“It will be the 60th birthday of the AFL and also the Raiders, and the 100th anniversary of the NFL, so we’ll celebrating that as well,” he said. “That will be a good way to close our time in Oakland. And here, there is excitement with our new players, (premier receiver) Antonio Brown … I always say, the score at halftime doesn’t matter. We need to finish this off, and Jon (Gruden, head coach) and his staff are working their butts off to put together a great team by the time we get here.”

Hi-jinks ensue!

During their duel appearance on the carpet, Twain arrived and struck a full pose as Richie strode by as if not to notice her. As he walked between her and the cameras, he stopped and said, “Wait! I didn’t know you’d be here!” The two are longtime friends who re-recorded “Endless Love,” the original hit duet between Richie and Diana Ross.

Remembering ‘Spam’

Stage and TV star John O’Hurley, well-known for his role as J. Peterman in “Seinfeld,” was terrific in the role of King Arthur in “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. He played King Arthur in the musical, which closed in July 2008 after a little more than a year onstage.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t remember that time, it was our favorite time.,” he said with his wife, Lisa, at his side. “Our son (William) was just 6 weeks old when we opened, and he practically grew up backstage. It was one of the great shows I was able to do.”

Of his adaptation of the musical’s lead character, he said. “King Arthur was J. Peterman, a thousand years removed.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Entertainment Videos
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Tonight the city lit the Welcome sign green, McMullan's Irish Pub and the Guinness store also prepare for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Reuben sandwich at Served in Henderson, near Las Vegas
Matthew Meyer, chef/owner of Served, makes a Reuben sandwich with house-brined corned beef, house-made sauerkraut and gooey melted cheese at his restaurant in Henderson, outside Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas day club season returns with big-name DJs
Rick Ross, March 23, at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay The Chainsmokers, March 30, at Encore Beach Club Marshmello, April 6, Kaos Dayclub at the Palms Chuckie, May 11, Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Calvin Harris, May 11, Wet Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas pulmonologist talks about new movie dealing with cystic fibrosis
Dr. Craig Nakamura, Director of Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada, talks about the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” where both of the lead characters suffer from cystic fibrosis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World Pizza Champion crowned in Las Vegas
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Italian pizzaiolo Federico De Silvestri took the top prize and more than $12,000. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local comedian says "It's ok to laugh, ...the comedy club is dark."
K-Von, a half-Persian comedian, talks about his style of comedy which keeps audiences entertained.
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum lights up the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign
The Neon Museum in Las Vegas flipped the switch on its latest acquisition Monday night, the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
A Taste of Eataly Las Vegas
Executive Chef Nicole Brisson gives a tour around Eataly Las Vegas, located in the Park MGM. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Towering triple decker sandwich at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas
Jonah Resnick, executive chef of Sadelle’s, the newest restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas, serves a daunting concoction of roast beef layered with house-made cole slaw, turkey and more cole slaw, on rye bread. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas Debuts New Eiffel Tower Light Show
The Paris in Las Vegas unveiled its latest Eiffel Tower light show, Wednesday evening. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing