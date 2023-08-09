Luke Bryan’s NYE shows among final 6 at Resorts World

“I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live,” he said.

Luke Bryan performs during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World on Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre)

It’s last call for Luke Bryan at Resorts World Theater.

Bryan has announced the final six shows of his run on the Strip, which cover New Year’s Eve weekend. The six-pack of shows are Dec. 29, 30 and 31; and Jan. 3, 5, and 6. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com/lukeinvegas.

Bryan’s dates Aug. 30 and Sept. 2, 3, 6 and 8-9 are on sale now.

“I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live,” Bryan said in a statement. “The technology at this theatre allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room.”

