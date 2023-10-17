Luxor plans immersive experience in its wedding chapel

A look at "Particle Ink: Speed of Light" as it played the Arts District in 2022. (Denise Truscello)

A look at "Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms," opening in March 2024 at Luxor. (The Vox Agency)

A look at "Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms," opening in March 2024 at Luxor. (The Vox Agency)

Shattered prisms are coming to the famous pyramid.

We speak of ‘“Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms” at Luxor. The immersive experience, a “portal into the 2.5th dimension,” opens March 14. The walk-around entertainment attraction is being created in Luxor’s wedding chapel space on the hotel’s second level, across from Atrium Showroom (home to Carrot Top and “Fantasy”) and Blue Man Group Theater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, go to ticketmaster.com or call 725.200.3701 for intel. The show is in what it calls a “long-term, substantial” commitment from MGM Resorts. No details for the contract’s duration are being disclosed.

The 2.5th dimension is a fictional zone between waking and sleeping. Descriptions of the space without an actual visit are notoriously challenging. From the creators: “Like being inside a living graphic novel, this mind-bending, 360-degree, narrative-driven experience represents the rupture between the physical and virtual worlds.”

The production team at Kaleidoco and MGM Resorts International are partnering in the project. Base Entertainment is the show’s manager.

Kaleidoco previously ran its “Speed Of Light” installation last year in a re-imagined warehouse in the Arts District. The show played to great response, with visitors often commenting it needed a more visitor-friendly venue.

The move to Luxor is a step up, in terms of audience reach and design capabilities.

“It’s going to open up our world to a much broader audience,” Jennifer Tuft, Kaleidoco’s co-chief executive officer, said in a recent Zoom chat. “Obviously, being on the Strip and partnering with MGM is really exciting for us.”

Two experiences will be offered in “Shattered Prisms.”

Visitors can take a self-guided tour through the space. Visitors will engage with interactive and projection-mapped technology with an original-music soundscape. Expect to spend about 45 minutes in this tour, titled “Wanderlust” and running 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

And, 10 times each week, the show features live performances with acrobats and street dancers moving in concert with the interactive and projection-mapped technology. This runs about 75 minutes, show times 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Luxor is already home to offbeat ticketed shows (Blue Man Group and prop master Carrot Top, specifically). With “Particle Ink,” the resort is taking a shot on technology-driven whimsy.

“We are always looking to develop new entertainment experiences for our guests,” Luxor President and COO Chuck Bowling said in a statement. “This relationship with Kaleidoco gives us the opportunity to be at the forefront of the interactive, technology space and we can’t wait to see it in motion when we open in March.”

The show is embracing the chapel’s design to create this alternate universe.

“It’s about the 2.5th seeping through the cracks,” Tuft said. “We’re not re-creating it into an entirely different space. It’s smaller, with more intimate rooms, more twists and turns and hallways. It’s much more of a setting you would imagine in a home, or in this case a chapel, as opposed to a warehouse.”

“Shattered Prisms” will need to break through the competition, across Las Vegas and even on its own floor at Luxor, to draw business. Tuft plans to shatter previous strategies in that universe, too.

“The way that we tell our story, the way that we market or advertise, is very different, and will remain very different,” the company CEO said. “This isn’t about just traditional ads and billboards, it’s really about activating the atrium and existing spaces with these little glimpses of the Particle Ink world. There will be very cool, very different activations of our world, our characters, our story, that are going to absolutely grab the attention of anybody who happens to pass.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.