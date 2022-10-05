Madcap Savannah Bananas to play Las Vegas Ballpark

The Savannah Bananas team lines up along the first base line to perform a kick-line dance before a Coastal Plain League baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

FILE - Savannah Bananas first base coach Maceo Harrison, foreground, teaches a dance routine to members of the team before they play the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plains League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team. Owner Jesse Cole made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying “we'll be able to bring the Savannah Bananas to more people in Savannah and around the world."(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Savannah Bananas center fielder Ty Jackson, bottom center, with banana yellow hair, stretches in the locker room before the team's baseball game against the Macon Bacon, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Vegas will go Bananas in May.

The zany minor-league Savannah Bananas are bringing their “Banana World Tour” to Las Vegas on May 19 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Bananas play the Party Animals — the role Washington Generals played for the Harlem Globetrotters — in these exhibition games.

The Bananas have become famous on social media with their bright-yellow uniforms and infield choreography. A recent TikTok series showed the infielders dancing behind the pitcher as he winds and delivers against the Party Animals (dressed in black-and-pink uniforms).

One clip shows the team performing a Rockettes-style kick line. Another shows a number performed to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, which fortuitously references Las Vegas.

“The Banana World Tour” covers 70 games in 33 cities in 21 states. The team has a Las Vegas connection (shocker). Their entertainment coordinator, Zack Frongillo, worked with the Vegas Golden Knights’ entertainment team prior to their inaugural 2017 season. Frongillo is a UNLV grad who was entertainment director for the school’s hockey club.

The team’s bio of Frongillo says, “When he’s not around the stadium, you can find Zack on the golf course or tearing up the local country dance floor. Zack’s favorite part of a game day is firing off all the special effects involved in the game!”

The original Bananas have played in the Coastal Plain League from 2016-22. Using a team of college standouts, they won the CPL championship in 2016, ’21 and ’22. That team has evolved to the touring exhibition team, which features a few former major leaguers.

According to the Savannah Morning News, former big-league pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee has been a Bananas regular at age 75 this year, and plans to be back next year. Former major leaguers making guest appearances have been Jonny Gomes, Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon and Josh Reddick. Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was the team’s first-base coach in West Palm Beach, Florida, last spring.

An ESPN+ docu-series, titled “Bananaland”, was released in August . The Bananas play a tweaked version of baseball, dubbed “Banana Ball,” enforcing a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters are not allowed to step out of the batter’s box, no mound visits allowed, walks are called “sprints,” and foul balls caught by fans are counted as outs. “Banana Ball” was introduced in 2018.

Along with the Vegas stop, the “Banana World Tour” tour includes several Triple-A cities, among them Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Sacramento, Syracuse, Nashville and Oklahoma City. On Sept. 16, they play Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York, site of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The team is looking forward to bringing their act to Vegas. As team owner Jesse Cole says of our town, “The entertainment capital of the world. Why wouldn’t the Bananas be playing there?”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.