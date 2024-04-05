Makeup with Adele: 10 Colosseum shows rescheduled

The pop superstar has rescheduled her postponed “Weekends With Adele” dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele’s 2024 travel plans are Vegas-Munich-Vegas.

The pop superstar has rescheduled her postponed “Weekends With Adele” dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The “Rolling In The Deep” hit-maker has moved the 10 shows wiped out in March to Oct. 25-26 through Nov. 23-24. She is back on stage on the Strip in May.

Adele had cited the need for vocal rest as the reason she halted her march through March. The newly scheduled Vegas shows now perform after the singer’s Munich residency in August, her first non-U.K. shows in Europe since 2016.

Adele announced the wiped-out dates Feb. 27. Five weeks later, on Tuesday, her official social-media pages updated fans with,“Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date. All other shows remain unaffected.”

All 10 shows were sold out, as has been the entire “Weekend” run. Any tickets left over will go on sale April 15 at Ticketmaster.com.

Adele’s announcement from February: “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause by Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

Tallying the original 24-show run she canceled in January 2022, Adele has called off 34 performances at the Colosseum. But she has rescheduled all of them and is scheduled to land at 100 performances when she closes in November.

All lit up

The revival production of the Stephen Sondheim classic “Follies” musical is being honored as the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign turns yellow on Monday morning. The show runs for six performances at Aliante’s Access Showroom from Thursday though April 15 (tickets start at $100 go to ShowgirlsComeHome.com for intel).

The new “Follies” features a cast of 45, including a dozen original Las Vegas showgirls. Tom Michel, David James Robinson and Sean Stephenson of the newly formed Metropolis Theatricals Las Vegas produce. Robinson directs.

Clark County commissioners will join showgirls and cast members in a brief ceremony at the sign at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The musical features special appearances by Tony-nominated performer Andrea McArdle (Broadway’s original “Annie” and star of ”Beauty and the Beast” and “Les Misèrables”), venerable comedian Pete Barbutti, the prominent Vegas entertainment couple Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton-Holmes, esteemed showman Merald “Bubba” Knight, opera sensation Frederica von Stade, Broadway legend Ted Chapin, and multi-generational impressionist star Rich Little.

A true showcase

Having seen the preponderance of The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas performances since its debut at Suede Restaurant in May 2006, I can say it’s impossible to build a full list of the best of the best.

But Wednesday’s show at Myron’s at The Smith Center would be on that list.

The second half of the show was a tribute to the acclaimed songwriting team of Allan Rich and Jud Freidman. The multiple-Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated team has written hits for Whitney Houston (“Run To You” from”The Bodyguard”), James Ingram (“I Don’t Have The Heart”), Kenny Loggins (“For the First Time”) Natalie Cole (“I Live For Your Love”) and ‘NSync (“I Drive Myself Crazy”).

Rich and Freidman have also collaborated with Barbra Streisand, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Rod Stewart, Chaka Khan, Barry Manilow and Smokey Robinson.

The songwriters were in the room as host and TCS co-founder Keith Thompson turned the show over to vocal great Julian Miranda, who has recently moved to Vegas from L.A. and knows scores of great entertainment figures — including Rich and Friedman.

The show soared from the jump, with original compositions from Dennis Blair (sung by Lannie Counts); Ben Ginsberg (Rebecca Spencer and Caitlin Ary); Michael Peterson; Joey Melotti (Steph Payne); and Elvis Lederer on solo acoustic.

Thompson then handed they keys to Miranda, who sang the Ingram hit “I Don’t Have The Heart.” What followed by a series of haymakers: Hazel Velasco on “I Live For Your Love,” Ms. Monet on Chante Moore’s “As If We Never Met,” Rashad Brown on Oleta Adams’ “I Just Had to Hear Your Voice,” Kelly Vohnn and Christine Shebeck’s on Streisand’s “Lessons To be Learned” and “Circle,” Kristine W on “Stronger,” Wendy Moten on “Your Love is All I Know,” and Chezzerai on Houston’s “Run to You.”

Rich and Friedman appeared at the end, Friedman at the piano. Rich poignantly apologized, “I’m not a good singer. I used to be, but I’m not now.” A needless, and off-target, sentiment. The two capped the night by warmly covering, “That’s The Way I Feel About You,” written for jazz-sax great Dave Koz.

The writing partners later said it was among the highlights of their career, a monumental statement.

I have said for, wow, 18 years now that The Composer’s Showcase is one of the coolest hangs in this city. There is even a plan to bring Diane Warren to the The Composers Showcase in August. I’ll be there, regardless. The next show is May 1. Get to it.

