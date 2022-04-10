78°F
Manilow cancels Westgate show, ‘Probably just a cold’

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2022 - 7:08 pm
Barry Manilow. (Cashman Photo)
Barry Manilow. (Cashman Photo)

Barry Manilow was a late call-out from his scheduled show at Westgate’s International Theater on Saturday night. His husband and manager, Garry Kief, said Sunday Manilow’s condition was, “Probably just a cold, sore throat, congested. He’s feeling better today.”

Hotel officials confirmed Saturday night “unforeseen circumstances” forced the abrupt cancellation. The crowd was informed over theater PA About 15 minutes before showtime that the show was being canceled.

Manilow has reportedly not been feeling well and has been battling vocal issues.

Manilow is scheduled to return to Westgate on April 21. His new musical, “Harmony,” opens Thursday at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on Broadway.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

