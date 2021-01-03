Manilow’s show still set for early 2021 launch

Barry Manilow. (Cashman Photo)

Barry Manilow is shown on Valentine's Day at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he announces a 900-CD give-away of his "Night Songs II" album. (Westgate Las Vegas)

Barry Manilow performs Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway in New York. (Myron Martin)

If you’re seeking the most optimistic indication of when headliners will return to Vegas theaters in 2021, dial up “Copacabana.” Follow the Lola, Tony and Rico saga with a date with “Roxanne.”

Tickets for Barry Manilow’s February performances at Westgate’s International Theater remain listed on Ticketmaster, and also through the resort’s website and Manilow’s official fan page. The first dozen shows cover Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Feb. 11-March 13. The superstar recording artist is due to perform again beginning May 6-June 19.

If those dates hold, Manilow would be well ahead of any other headliner to play Las Vegas this year. A company spokesman says there is no update to the 2021 schedule.

But as rose-colored as my glasses are, I can’t see those February dates coming off unless there is a significant reversal in pandemic trends. I’ll leave it to the superstar’s camp and hotel officials to make the formal call on this, but if Manilow is playing the International in February, I’ll lead the conga line into the theater.

Sting is the next theater headliner scheduled, for eight dates May 7-May 22 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. His “My Songs” production was set to kick off last May, was then pushed to August-September, and finally into this year.

Similar to Manilow’s show, Sting’s production is a barometer of the progress we will have made in suppressing COVID.

A company spokesman reiterated Saturday, “It is our plan to open the show at full capacity in May. As we have done, adjustments will be made to our plan if need be, but as far as now, May at full is the plan.”

OK, fair enough. If we can get ahead of COVID by May, pass the light stick.

Piven, Tyson … and you

A pair of heavyweights in their respective fields, Mike Tyson and Jeremy Piven were a powerful combination (as we succumb to boxing metaphors) at Circa last week. Tyson was on-property Tuesday and Wednesday. Piven rolled in Wednesday, too, just ahead of New Year’s Eve, and met Iron Mike for dinner at Barry’s Downtown Prime. Circa Casino Director Richard Wilk posted pics of the summit on social media.

“Circa gets it right, it embraces old-school Vegas while keeping it fresh,” Piven, who portrayed Ari Gold in HBO’s “Entourage,” said in a text Saturday. He adds that he wishes (and so do I) for a comedy venue in the hotel.

Piven has long wanted to find a suitable stage to perform stand-up, following his appearance at Treasure Island on Feb. 1, 2019. The Legacy Club space, conceivably, could host comedy at the property. About 78 strides across Main Street, the Plaza Showroom (set for 450 for comedy, under normal circumstances) has also hosted several stand-up shows over the years. Louie Anderson and Doug Stanhope have headlined the room.

Referring to Circa and Legacy, Piven said, “I genuinely love that spot. It could be done. It’s Vegas, anything’s possible.” Piven in DTLV? I like the sound of it.

Wild! And also Night!

Vegas dancer Lucie May headed up “Wild Night” at Notoriety at Neonopolis late Wednesday night. The variety show was likely the most extensive production inside Robin Leach Theater (yes, seated for 50). The night also marked former Tropicana Theater headlining magician David Goldrake’s first performance since February. Goldrake’s name has long come up in talks in venues around town, including The Magic Attic at Bally’s, but has made no formal announcement about his future.

Goldrake was tucked in the middle of a wide-ranging lineup that also featured host Steven Briggs, the Wild Ones dance troupe (Trynity Marchant and Alli Zajac), acrobats Mickael Bajazet and Vita Radionva, burlesque artist Lolita Haze, comedy headliner Uber Macaggi Rossi, and the Stoney Curtis Band (Curtis, Paul Disibio and Barry Barnes) with vocalist Kyle Frost closing the night.

This was a performance where you really didn’t know what to expect next. One moment, Rossi was performing a Jerry Lewis-inspired pratfall. The next, Frost was killing it with Stoney’s band. In both instances, and all the other acts, the performers totally sold out. The production served as yet another instance where off-Strip, non-resort shows find a way to entertain in COVID.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.