Mariah Carey announces 8 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Mariah Carey is returning to Las Vegas with a series of eight shows later this year.

Mariah Carey is returning to the Strip this April for eight shows at Dolby Live. (Live Nation)

Mariah Carey is still “Mimi” to her worldwide following

Having released “The Emancipation of Mimi” 20 years ago, Carey returns to the Strip for eight shows in April at Dolby Live. “The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” runs April 12-27 at the Park MGM Venue.

Carey ‘s performances will run April 12 – 27. Tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The release notes that Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million records sold.

This is Carey’s third Strip residency, but first at the Park Theater venue. She’s also starred in two residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, “#1 to Infinity” from 2015-2017 and “The Butterfly Returns” from 2018-2020. “Infinity” was a conveyor belt of Carey’s 18 No. 1-charting hits from 1990-2008. “Butterfly” was a roll-out of fan favorites and Carey’s own favored selections.

The show is a celebration of “Emancipation,” what was deemed a comeback album in 2005. At the time, she told Rolling Stone the project was “the real essence of who I am.”

“‘Mimi’ is a nickname that my friends and loved ones call me, so I wanted to think about that and make it representative of where I’m at as an artist,” she told the magazine. “It was like, ‘OK, this is the fun side, the real me, and not the image and the baggage that comes with the whole “Mariah Carey” thing.’ It’s a reflection of this being a celebratory moment in my life.”

Promoter Live Nation says that “in celebration of the anniversary of Mariah’s iconic album, ‘The Emancipation of Mimi,’ one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, the Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career.”

PodKats episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.