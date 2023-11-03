Mark Davis says of wild week, ‘I’m bipolar’

Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis accepted an award after a day of shakeups.

Las Vegas Raiders and Aces owner, Mark Davis is shown with Grant A Gift Autism Foundation Chairman Gary Ackerman (second from left); Ackerman's son, Andrew; and Grant A Gift Autism President Brian Hager at the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation gala at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Alt F Photography) (Alt F Photography)

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs and Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis are shown at the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation gala at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Alt F Photography)

A look at the silent auction at the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation gala at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Alt F Photography)

Mark Davis is his own two-man show. There is the Davis whose sweeps out his head coach and general manager And, there’s the Davis who dances and leads championship parades and accepts philanthropic honors.

We caught up with the latter on Wednesday night. Davis was honored alongside Sen. Marilyn Dondero Loop at the 13th annual Grant A Gift Autism Foundation gala at Allegiant Stadium. The Aces and Raiders owner smiled and posed for photos, offering no hint that less than 24 hours earlier he’d fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Just after the event, I asked Davis about that coincidental timing.

“Well, on a Sunday, the Raiders lost a football game, and on a Monday we had a parade,” Davis said, referring to the Raiders’ 30-12 loss to the Bears in Chicago on Oct. 22, and the Aces’ victory parade the following day on the Strip. “Today was the firing and hiring, and me getting an award. I’m bipolar when it comes to my life here.”

Davis said of the evening’s event, which drew 850 supporters, “I am so honored, it’s so easy to give back. To be able to utilize the stadium this way — this was a great event. It turned out really nice.”

Generally speaking, the owner of the back-to-back WNBA champs said, “Life is good!”

UFC and ESPN broadcaster Megan Olivi hosted the event, whichraised $1.6 million.

Davis was impressed by his bio in the event program, laden with such praise as, “In the ever-evolving story of Las Vegas, Mark Davis stands a visionary, a philanthropist, and community builder.”

Davis smiled and said, “I want to know who wrote that description of me. When I read it, I said, ‘If I had a kid, I’d want them to marry that person.” Grant-A-Gift marketing and events director Emily Hayes is that person.

Presley’s return date

Priscilla Presley is bringing her storytelling show back to South Point Showroom at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The production has featured home movies and footage of the Presley family, including Elvis’ headlining days in Las Vegas.

Hotel entertainment director Michael Libonati is to host the show and interview Presley. He steps in for Southern California entertainment broadcast journalist Sandie Newton, who co-piloted Presley’s most recent show at South Point in April 2022.

This is Presley’s first Vegas appearance since the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley in January.

Presley recalled to New York Post columnist Piers Morgan on “TalkTV” her final embrace with her daughter, the night of the Golden Globe awards on Jan. 10. Austin Butler won a Golden Glove for his portrayal of Elvis in the feature film of that name, posing for photos with a visually unstable Lisa Marie.

Priscilla Presley said her daughter didn’t look well, seemed “very frail” that night and asked Elvis’ longtime friend Jerry Schilling if he could help steady her during the event.

The two planned to visit Chateau Marmont in L.A. for a post-show drink. But Lisa Marie said she was experiencing stomach pain and ended the night.

“Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mint, and that hug was the last hug I gave her,” Presley told Morgan. The multimedia show is a powerful, moving experience with a member of show-business royalty.

He’s a shoe-in

Veteran Vegas comic magician Nathan Burton has closed his show at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood for venture at a onetime shoe store. He is scheduled to re-start the family friendly production on Nov. 19.

Burton’s show shut down at V Theater on Oct. 20. The nearly two-decade headliner is now taking over the former Famous Footwear annex between FlyOver Las Vegas and Hard Rock Cafe. The new venue will seat 194 guests, and is a partnership with FlyOver operators.

Burton has performed such stunts as locking himself in a box for a a week with seven showgirls while suspended from the ceiling of the Aladdin (today’s Planet Hollywood) He soon opened at V Theater.

Burton’s schedule with the FlyOver joint venture is 4 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 4 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The (No Vacancy) Venue

John Bentham has sorted out just which shows are moving from The Duomo at the Rio to The Venue at the Orleans:

None of them.

Bentham is CEO of Ivory Star Productions CEO and operator of The Venue at the Orleans. The cozy theater, cafe and bar is not picking up any of The Duomo shows after that showroom closed Monday night. Jennifer Romas’ “Exxcite” adult revue and “The Heist” mob musical were in talks to move into the Orleans this month. But Bentham said scheduling for his shows is set.

The Venue is host to Ivory Star’s “Marriage Can Be Murder” dinner theater production, and Adam London’s “Laughternoon” magic show. It is also the stage for “Late Night Magic,” from Damian Costa’s Pompey Entertainment. Costa had been conferring with Bentham about also staging The Duomo’s displaced shows at The Venue.

Costa said Tuesday, “All of our shows have already found new homes and details are coming soon.” His company’s Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant at Commercial Center, to premiere Nov. 19. So, that would seem an option, right there.

Pompey also book and operates Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at Linq Promenade. The shows “Khoree The Poet” (a night of spoken word and music), and The Chi-Lites feat. Marshall Thompson are still to be accounted for in this venue shuffle.

Cool Hang Alert

The mirth-some musical stylings of Buck Hujabre return to Italian American Showroom at 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 8 p.m. (show) Sunday. Hujabre is a former member of the “Jersey Boys” cast in Vegas, returning to the stage after an extended hiatus. This is a Sal Cucco Production, so rush over to him and congratulate him — especially during a ballad. Go to IACVegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.