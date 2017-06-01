Mark Shunock’s bi-weekly charity show returns to Hard Rock Hotel

Mark Shunock at The Space, a new charity based performance venue on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A ‘Magic’ move

For a week, Mondays Dark is Magic Monday as Mark Shunock’s bi-weekly charity show is returning to its original home, the old Body English nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel.

The venue is now Club Dominia, home to “Magic Mike Live,” where Shunock serves as one of the male revue’s emcees. He’s moving Mondays Dark back into the venue at 9 p.m. Monday (doors at 8 p.m.), as The Space remains unavailable for its ongoing sprinkler installation. Social Cirkish is the chosen charity, and it should benefit from a comparatively large house (450 at Club Dominia, 300 at The Space).

A production of note when The Space is back in order: “Thrones! The Musical Parody.” Produced and performed by nationally acclaimed improv group Baby Wants Candy, the satire has played Edinburgh Festival Fringe and London’s Leicester Square Theatre, among other renowned venues. The show is booked July 14-23.

A winning suit

Jarrett of Jarrett & Raja wears a suit to sky for.

The magician in the Jarrett & Raja “Magician vs. Maestro!” dinner show at Hooters wears what is called a “cloud suit.” This is indeed a sky-blue leisure suit adorned with several cumulus clouds. After a recent performance at the second-level Jarrett & Raja Showroom, I asked about the suit.

Turns out it’s custom-made by a tailor in Hong Kong (seriously) named Lohu (for real) who charged Jarrett $75 (not kidding).

So cheap — and we pass the savings on to you!

What of Vamp’d?

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns closed its run at The Lounge at the Palms on Monday night, ending an eight-year run interrupted by a few weeks at the old Tiffany Theater at Tropicana. The new venue is not familiar to many Santa Fe fans. Counts Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grill was founded six years ago by Danny Koker, of History’s “Counting Cars” and a recurring expert on “Pawn Stars,” also on History.

Coker is a rocker and this is for sure a rock club — a favorite memory is watching Kip Winger, Pat Thrall, Frankie Moreno and Vinny Appice crush the place in a deafening three-hour show.

But Vamp’d also a versatile music club that can take on any format, and Santa Fe seems a good fit there. The first show is 10:30 p.m. (doors 9:30) Monday. The cover charge is a comically affordable $10.

Happiness is a warm …

Teaser time for the 27th annual Burlesque Hall of Fame celebration and fundraiser, which is back at the Orleans from Thursday through Sunday. A 10-foot-long phallus handgun is to be rolled out during Saturday night’s “Tournament of Tease” show.

Evidently, this prop makes perfect sense in the full context of the number …

Who Was Where

A first “sighting” for “Sex Tips for a Straight Woman From a Gay Man,” Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attended the show Tuesday night. What did he learn? We might never know … Usher hit the 8 p.m. performance of “Absinthe” on Sunday … From a while back but worth noting, folk star Jewel at “Mystere” at Treasure Island on May 22. A good reason to wish the show’s renowned clown, Brian Dewhurst, a belated happy 85th birthday, which was that night.

