Mark Wahlberg shows up to watch ‘Ted’ on the Strip

It was tequila over popcorn as Mark Wahlberg attended a screening of “Ted” at Fontainebleau.

In the shadow of the Sphere, an immersive box of dreams is coming

‘She’s going to be back on stage’: Kotb confident of Dion’s return

Boy George and Culture Club are shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

MsTickle, left, and Melody Sweets as Glamorous Aliens, are shown with Robin Slonina at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at the Orleans on Friday, June 9, 2024. (Melody Sweets)

FILE - Boy George of Boy George and Culture Club performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on Oct. 15, 2022. Boy George is returning to Broadway in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” The singer-songwriter whose hits include “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” will play Moulin Rouge Club owner Harold Zidler in the jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Mark Wahlberg watches the Celtics-Mavericks Game 2 of the NBA Finals during an unbilled appearance at Fontainebleau's Oasis Pool Deck during an Oasis Cinema Club screening of his theatrical hit "Ted." The movie is part of the pool's weekly lineup of feature films through Sept. 1. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Roy Hay, left, and Boy George of the band Culture Club, perform at Ravinia on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Mark Wahlberg serves his company's Flecha Azul Tequila cocktails during an unbilled appearance at Fontainebleau's Oasis Pool Deck during an Oasis Cinema Club screening of his theatrical hit "Ted." The movie is part of the pool's weekly lineup of feature films through Sept. 1. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

When Mark Wahlberg pledged to bring the movie business to Las Vegas, he meant film making, not watching.

But the A-lister and Las Vegas resident showed up unbilled at Fontainebleau’s Oasis Cinema Club viewing of his hit film “Ted” on Sunday. Brandishing his Flecha Azul Tequila rather than popcorn and Junior Mints, Wahlberg greeted the hundreds of fans at the hotel’s Oasis Pool Deck.

As release from the hotel reports Wahlberg stated, “Welcome to the most beautiful hotel and casino you’ll ever see in your life, Fontainebleau Las Vegas. I hope you enjoy this movie. It has brought a lot of laughs to a lot of people.”

The movie star and entrepreneur also plugged and served his tequila, which he’s also done at Palms’ pool, Cathédrale at Aria, Circa Bar and The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, among other taverns and hot spots around the valley. Wahlberg has tended bar so frequently he could star in a “Cocktail” reboot.

The Oasis Cinema Club is in its first year. Such classics as “Finding Nemo” (Sunday), “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (June 23) and “Crazy Rich Asians” (June 30) are on the schedule. The series runs through Sept. 1, with a “Grease” revival. General admission is $5; daybed and cabana reservations $75. Go to fontainebleaulasvegas.com for the intel.

May We Recommend

“Boy George: Hello Vegas — An Intimate Night With Me” at The Theater at Virgin Hotel at 8 p.m. Aug. 24. We had a great time with George two years ago at Encore Theater. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

Shining lights

Miral Kotb’s glow-in-the-dark dance show, “iLuminate,” has been extended at The Strat Showroom through August 2027. The show opened just as the city was returning to full bloom during COVID, Oct. 21, 2021.

Kotb is a singular talent, at once a dancer and software engineer, who created the custom LED-trimmed stage costumes and wireless lighting programs for the wild effects (this is one that dazzles all ages).

The show holds the nightly 7 o’clock time slot, dark Tuesdays. And when this show goes dark, it is really dark.

‘Potter’ marks 5th

Break out the inflatable numbers for “Potted Potter — The Harry Potter Parody,” which on June 4 celebrated its fifth anniversary on the Strip at Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This is the former Windows Showroom at Bally’s, and also the former Magic Attic at Bally’s.

Before that it was home to “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” and a “Clue” stage show. And before that, I think it was an actual attic.

Impressively, “Potter” has survived multiple venue monikers and several shows at the resort, among them “Extravaganza” and “Dita Las Vegas” in Jubilee Theater. That’s more than 1,400 performances.

James Edwards and Nicholas Charles deliver rapid-fire shtick as they roll through all 17 (er, seven) Potter books in 70 minutes. You don’t need to be a Potter nerd to enjoy. Regular nerds get it, too. Shows are 7 p.m. daily (dark Wednesday) with matinees Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tease this …

Tom Jones is coming back to Encore Theater, dates Sept. 28-29. The international recording legend, and longtime target of lingerie tossers around the world, just turned 84.

Your VegasVille Moment

The dress code for Friday night’s Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender events at The Orleans was “green.”

Two guests dressed in that color, as Glamourous Aliens, including masks with bulbous eyes. They even spoke in custom-alien gibberish. No one knew their identities, aside from Vegas A&E figure Robin Slonina, who checked them in for the event.

They were former “Absinthe” Green Fairy Melody Sweets and her creative partner MsTickle. They have teamed on “The Sweets’ Spot” YouTube series, and had a great time until being invited to leave for violating the hotel’s no-mask policy.

Cool Hang Alert

The Fab, the city’s long-running Beatles tribute band, marks its 30th anniversary this month. Pat Woodward’s fab crew is at Coverall Lounge at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur at 8 p.m. Saturday. The band plays “Help” in its entirety (the album and also the single). No cover, and you don’t need a ticket (to ride).

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.