Marriage proposal becomes a Las Vegas spectacle

This was no ordinary marriage proposal. It was a spectacle typical of Andy Walmsley.

The Westgate Las Vegas marquee Andy Walmsley used to propose to Amy Rouse on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Andy Walmsley)

Andy Walmsley proposes to Amy Rouse on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Andy Walmsley)

The Muppet-inspired jewelry box used by Andy Walmsley to propose to Amy Rouse on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Andy Walmsley)

The 3.5-karat ring Andy Walmsley gave to Amy Rouse after proposing on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Andy Walmsley)

The Westgate Las Vegas marquee Andy Walmsley used to propose to Amy Rouse on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Andy Walmsley)

The Westgate Las Vegas marquee Andy Walmsley used to propose to Amy Rouse on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Andy Walmsley)

The Westgate Las Vegas marquee Andy Walmsley used to propose to Amy Rouse on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Andy Walmsley)

Andy Walmsley proposed to Amy Rouse on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Andy Walmsley)

Andy Walmsley has made a career of designing sets, winning an Emmy for his dazzling work on “American Idol.”

But he’ll never top what he staged Wednesday.

Employing one of Las Vegas’s greatest props — the marquee at Westgate Las Vegas — the bald Brit and longtime VegasVille resident proposed to his girlfriend, Amy Rouse.

But this was no ordinary proposal. It was a spectacle typical of Andy, who has designed the sets for “Idol,” and also “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas;” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire;” “Idaho! The Comedy Musical;” and “The Muppets Take The Bowl” musical at the Hollywood Bowl.

Andy worked with Westgate Las Vegas entertainment exec Laura Ishum to display the message, “Amy Will You Marry Me” for 15 minutes on the hotel’s marquee facing Paradise Road. Conveniently, Walmsley lives at Turnberry Place, facing the legendary sign, which has trumpeted Elvis, Liberace, Wayne Newton and Barry Manilow over the years (when the hotel was the Las Vegas Hilton).

Andy hired Las Vegas singer David DeCosta (known for his tribute to Frank Sinatra) backed by Bob Sachs and Darren Shandor to perform Sinatra’s “Once In Love With Amy.”

Just as Amy took note of the sign, gasping at the visage, Walmsley took a knee and opened a customized “Muppets Take The Bowl” jewelry box, which housed a 3.5-carat diamond ring.

Soon, Walmsley texted, “She said yes!”

A stretch limo filled with flowers swiftly pulled into Turnberry valet and the couple was whisked away to Sinatra’s restaurant at Encore Las Vegas. From there, they drove to a log cabin in Zion National Park.

Andy and Amy, who works at the spa at Encore (and has never met Steve Wynn, in case you are wondering), met 18 months ago at a charity event. They are still discussing where, when and — especially — how the wedding will happen.

“Andy has a reputation for doing things on an over the top scale,” Amy says. “What I loved about his proposal is it was the perfect combination of romantic and creative without being too over the top. It was typical Walmsley showmanship.”

So very Barry

We’re inching closer … closer … closer … to a final sign-off of Manilow’s residency at Westgate’s International Theater. Dates he would have filled in April and May at the theater have been taken off the schedule, but we do anticipate a return to that stage by Manilow this summer. He headlined the room from 2005-2010.

Green in play

We’re narrowing the next phase of Tom Green’s residency on the Strip. He is set to perform in a 10 p.m. comedy series at Harrah’s Showroom, in a showcase also spotlighting other well-known stand-ups (John Caparulo is another name comic set to appear). The production, headed up by Seth Yudof of UD Factory will slide into the vacancy left by the death of Ralphie May last October.

Jose is bummed

Further indication that “Renegades” is gone for good at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace is the finality in which co-star Jose Canseco talks of the show.

“I loved the show and had a great time with the guys,” Canseco said via text Thursday, referring to fellow former athletes Terrell Owens and Jim McMahon. “They were wonderful. Everyone did a great job and I’m sad to see the show go.” The show was to be on hiatus from March 2, returning this weekend, but has been pulled from the schedule due to lackluster ticket sales.

Build-out issues

Something to keep an eye, and ear, on at Linq Hotel is how the major construction of the $100 million Southeast Asian-themed food, retail and music project known as Kind Heaven will affect performers at Mat Franco Theater. One level of the 100,000-square-foot attraction, set to open August 2019, abuts the theater housing Franco’s magic show and “Divas Las Vegas.” Franco, especially, has voiced concern about ambient noise interfering with his performances. And the construction of Kind Heaven, from everything I understand is all about ambient noise.

Cool Hang Alert

A cool hang anytime, Lon Bronson Band returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center at 8 p.m. Saturday. This one is officially a sellout, but know this: Bronson teams with Yellow Brick Road founder Brody Dolyniuk for two shows April 26. Titled, “The Music of Steely Dan — Reelin’ In the Years,” these shows should sell out, too.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow@johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.