Metallica, Billy Joel to headline consecutive nights at Allegiant Stadium

Metallica and Billy Joel are not quite co-headlining in February at Allegiant Stadium. But they are coming in on consecutive nights to close the month.

Metallica, with special guest Greta Van Fleet, are playing the stadium Feb. 25. Joel headlines on Feb. 26. Tickets for both shows are on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at ticketmaster.com.

Metallica’s most recent show in Las Vegas was November 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. Their platinum albums include “Kill ‘em All,” “Ride The Lightning,” “Master of Puppets,” “the Black Album” (formally titled “… And Justice for All, Metallica”), (commonly referred to as The Black Album), “Load,” “Reload,” “St. Anger,” “Death Magnetic,” and “Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.” The latter was released in 2016, hitting No. 1 in 32 countries.

Joel is back on the Strip for the first time playing T-Mobile in May 2016. He has charted 33 Billboard Top 40 singles. “Piano Man,” “My Life,” “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” “Only The Good Die Young,” and “The Longest Time” were highlights of his most recent Vegas show.

