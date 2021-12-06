Michael Bublé headlines limited Las Vegas engagement

Michael Buble is show with Larry and Camille Ruvo at 22nd Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Michael Bublé is playing the Strip’s newest theater in its newest resort, and he’s bringing a mega-band.

The international superstar is headlining a limited engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas starting April 27, 2022. Accompanied by a full orchestra, Bublé will perform six shows at the 5,000-seat Resorts World Theatre from April 27, 29, 30 and May 4, 6 and 7.

“As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can’t wait,” Bublé, a frequent Las Vegas headliner, said in a statement. He has a new album out next spring, and has reportedly shot the cover at a popular Vegas attraction.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at Dec. 10 at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

Bublé’s arrival in Vegas had been reported for months. His series follows Carrie Underwood, who is currently in her opening run at the Theatre; Katy Perry and Luke Bryan at the Theatre. Celine Dion’s plans for playing Resorts World remain uncertain.

Underwood’s shows have been impressive, showing off the venue’s new audio and digital package. Perry is next in line on Dec. 29.

