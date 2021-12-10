Michael Bublé’s next album, and cover shot, to pay homage to Vegas

Michael Bublé shot what is expected to be the cover of his upcoming album at Neon Museum.

Michael Buble performed ala old Vegas at the intimate events center of the Lou Ruvo Cleveland Clinic for Brain Health. (Courtesy/Kelly McKeon)

Michael Buble performs at the 22th Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

2 Chainz has joined the lineup of NYE headliners at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Jeezy has joined the lineup of NYE headliners at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell. (Mike Kirschbaum)

Michael Bublé is fulfilling some neon dreams with his Resorts World Las Vegas residency. The Canadian superstar forecast his very Vegas spring with a photo shoot at Neon Museum late last summer.

Bublé shot what is expected to be the cover of his upcoming album at the museum on North Las Vegas Boulevard, reports Neon Musuem Executive Director Director Aaron Berger.

“He did a series with different signs in the North Gallery, and also the Boneyard,” says Berger, who was not on the site when Bublé was present but authorized the shoot. “We are honored that he could have picked any place in Las Vegas to show on his album, and he picked ours.”

North Gallery is home to “Brilliant” display, and a new version is being unveiled next week. Boneyard is home to the Hard Rock Cafe Gibson guitar sign.

“Our staff has all commented on how incredibly gracious he was,” Berger says. “He walked around, thanked everyone involved, chatted up our team as if they were just friends.”

The album’s title and release date are not yet specified.

Bublé last week announced a six-show run at Resorts World Theatre, from April 27 to May 7. The shows are presented by AEG Presents/Concerts West, in its ongoing operations partnership with the resort.

With the stage show and new release, Bublé is boosting his obvious artistic similarities to the Vegas golden era. He promises a full orchestra at Resorts World, hearkening to the old Copa Room vibe at the Sands (he’s even mused of adding cocktail tables to the Resorts World Theatre seating plot).

He told Billboard magazine, “You’re not cool if you don’t get a residency in Vegas. (Laughs.) I find it very funny that’s such a different connotation now from the past. I wrote a joke for my show that said, ‘If my tour had a stop in Vegas, I knew I was doing well. But if my tour began and ended there, they knew my career was in trouble.’

“And that’s changed a lot. The residency is kind of a badge of honor.”

Bublé is standing firm on his six dates, though he certainly could fill may more. He’s not interested in being a guy Celine Dion, with a residency of many years. At least, not yet.

“I have a feeling that when I finish the residency, those places are going to want me to come back and play a lot longer. But the truth is, I don’t think that I will,” he said in the Billboard interview. “The truth is I really love traveling all over the world. I go to 50-some odd countries and I just love showing up in their backyards. I’ve always wanted to be tangible to the audience out there supporting me. So as much as Vegas is fun, I want to do this in this bite-sized way and makes them want me a little more. Play a little hard to get.”

Sure. One day we might have that great Canadian choice, Bublé or Cirque. You can do both, if you plan ahead.

Chainz up

Drai’s Nightclub has filled out its roster for New Year’s Eve weekend. Jeezy is Dec. 30, 2 Chainz Jan. 1 and Tory Lanez on Jan. 2. They join hip-hop star Rick Ross, previously announced as the NYE headliner at the club at the Cromwell, to usher in 2022.

We are ‘One’

“One Night For One Drop” returns Saturday night at MGM Grand. This is the annual event supporting the water-sustainability foundation founded by Cirque co-founder Guy Laliberte. This year’s format is a reception at The Mansion at MGM Grand at 4:30 p.m., then a performance of “Ka,” and post-party with Cirque performers. The event is open to the public (e-mail tiffany@moonridgegroup.com for information).

This is the first in-person event for “One Night” since 2019 at Zumanity Theater, and the first ever held in the Ka Theater. The March 2020 event was to showcase the magic production “The Illusionists” at Luxor Theater, which had just been left open by the closing of “R.U.N” until the COVID shutdown canceled those plans.

“One Night” launched at O Theater at Bellagio in 2013. Until this year, the charity has showcased an original show produced by and featuring Cirque artists from the company’s Strip productions.

Great Moments in Social Media

Pro skateboard star and entrepreneurial inspiration Tony Hawk relates “mistaken identity” episodes on his Twitter feed. Friday he started with, “Girl behind counter (not joking:) has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk? Me: yes, so much that I sometimes write about it.” Monica Lewinski actually re-tweeted Hawk on Friday with “these are the best!” Get it all @TonyHawk.

Cool Hang Alert

Lannie Counts, whose name is a full sentence and whose vocals are fully wonderful, is at The Vegas Room at 6 p.m. (dinner) and 8 p.m. (singing) Saturday. “Christmas For The Soul” shows off Counts’ amazing dexterity (he can take on Stevie Wonder and David Bowie with equal proficiency). Counts has been a featured singer in such Vegas powerhouse bands as Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns and Tyriq Johnson’s Serpentine Fire tribute to Earth Wind and Fire. Get to VegasNevadaRooms.Com or 702-533-0075 for details.

