Mike Tyson setting up for ‘Round 2’ of ‘Undisputed Truth’

Mike Tyson performs in his one-man show “Undisputed Truth” at the Brad Garrett Comedy Club in the MGM hotel-casino at 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mike Tyson is working on a new version of “Undisputed Truth,” targeting a September-October opening in Las Vegas. The new version is still untitled but will invoke the “Undisputed” brand, possibly “Undisputed Truth Round 2,” according to Tyson’s wife, Kiki Tyson. She has been a collaborator on the show in its earlier productions; including a headlining performance last year at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand.

On May 30, Tyson will also release “Iron Ambition,” an autobiography and sequel to 2013’s “Undisputed Truth,” matching the title of Tyson’s one-man stage show. The author of both titles is New York writer Larry “Ratso” Sloman, who also co-authored Howard Stern’s “Private Parts” and “Miss America,” as well as Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour in, “On the Road with Bob Dylan.”

The new book, published by Penguin Random House, focuses on Tyson’s relationship with his trainer and surrogate father, Cus D’Amato.

The book is said to delve into the complex relationship between the two, as Tyson elaborates on the life lessons he carries with him today and also talks of D’Amato’s attempt to fight the sinister influences who controlled boxing — and Tyson’s career.

Root of the problem

Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci had undergone surgery on a broken tooth last week. He had some lyrical fun with the procedure, joking on a Twitter post, “Broken tooth repair. So I can smile like I mean it.” Check the “Hot Fuss” song list for that reference.

Strip strip action

Two of the city’s longest-running productions celebrate benchmarks this month. Thursday, “Fantasy” at Luxor notches its 7,00th performance at Atrium Showroom. The show originally opened as “Midnight Fantasy” in November 1999 before shifting its start time to 10:30 p.m. And, at Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas, “X Burlesque” notches its 15th anniversary on May 18.

Lil Wayne hits Drai’s

Lil Wayne’s jammed performance at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell in March has led to an extended engagement through October. The multi-Grammy Award winner is set to headline May 27, June 10, Sept. 3 and Oct. 29. On the set list is a mix of club hits, among them,“A Milli,” “Mrs. Officer,” “No Worries,” and “Lollipop.” The release announcing the residency points to the club’s commitment to these performances: “Drai’s Live … is presenting unmatched, full-length performances rather than traditional three-song appearances.”

Malandra back with Z.B.

On the topic of parties, and where to find them: Popular vocalist Nieve Malandra, who was on break as she had her second child, is returning to the Energizer Bunny of Vegas lounge acts, Zowie Bowie. Malandra is performing 10 p.m. Thursdays on Fremont Street’s 3rd Street Stage and at 11 p.m. Fridays at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Christina Amato joins frontman Chris Phillips at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, and Jaime Lynch sings with the band on Saturdays on Fremont Street.

