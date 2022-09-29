Mirage dolphin habitat shuts down after 3rd death this year
In the wake of Saturday’s death of K2, a bottlenose dolphin, the Mirage Secret Garden and Habitat will remain closed until further notice.
No restart date has been set.
It could be a month before the cause of K2’s death is established. The 13-year-old dolphin had been treated for a respiratory illness.
K2 is the third dolphin to die at the habitat this year, following Bella, a 13-year-bottlenose dolphin, that died in April after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis and Maverick, a 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin that died earlier this month following treatment for a lung infection.
