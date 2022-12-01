Miranda Lambert extends ‘Velvet Rodeo’ at Zappos

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Sept. 23, 2022. in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)

Miranda Lambert is hooking the little red wagon to Las Vegas through the end of next year.

The country superstar has tacked on 16 shows at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. Her “Velvet Rodeo” continues July, November and December 2023. Lambert has performed 11 shows on the Strip this year.

Lambert announced the extension from the stage on the eve of the National Finals Rodeo. She posted a video promoting the new dates as she covered Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

Lambert’s show has been specially designed for Zappos Theater. The performance is a celebration of pyro, with Lambert and her fiery backing band churning out such fan favorites as “Famous in a Small Town,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “Tin Man” and “Little Red Wagon.”

Tickets for the added dates are on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at Ticketmaster.com/MirandaVegas.

