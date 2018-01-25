Mishap with eyeglasses leaves Las Vegas mayor a little blurry

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman brought her colleagues to their knees on Wednesday at the 86the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman welcomes the crowd during her State of the City address at the Las Vegas City Council chambers in Las Vegas, Jan. 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Former NFL great Jim McMahon is shown with The Gazillionaire at "Absinthe" at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2017 (Joseph Sanders/Spiegelworld)

Former NCAA basketball great Jimmy King is shown with The Gazillionaire at "Absinthe" at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2017 (Joseph Sanders/Spiegelworld)

Ex-Major League slugger Jose Canseco is shown with The Gazillionaire at "Absinthe" at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2017 (Joseph Sanders/Spiegelworld)

This moment had to do with her eyewear. Goodman was walking with a phalanx of mayors at the Capital Hilton Hotel when she noticed she had blurred vision from her left eye.

“Wait! Stop!” she called out. “I’ve lost one of the lenses in my glasses!”

With that, about 100 mayors from across the country hit their knees to find for the missing eyepiece. The winner of that search: Mayor Ashton Hayward of Pensacola, Fla.

Rock out

While the mayor tended to her vision problems, my hearing’s a little muddled this week. I have “The World’s Greatest Rock Show” finale on Sunday to thank for that. The show lasted 10 months at Stratosphere Showroom, superbly talented but undercut by its heavy early losses.

The show lopped its Bruce Springsteen number and the comic interloper who played Ozzy Osbourne, but ticket sales were never strong enough to work in a room that is now home to one show, the hot-selling “MJ Live” Michael Jackson tribute production.

“Rock Show” was a partnership between Dick Feeney (who also produces “The Rat Pack is Back” at The Copa Room at Tuscany Suites) and Red Mercury Entertainment. The show eventually did solid numbers — after it was announced in December that it was closing.

Meantime, in this rock revolution, “Tenors of Rock” at Harrah’s has been given a lifeline by Caesars Entertainment and Las Vegas production company UD Factory, and “Raiding the Rock Vault” continues to hit the mark at Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel.

In the end, three ticketed classic-rock productions in VegasVille was indeed one too many.

Look out for this …

A Strip production show is planning to increase its schedule in a historic way. Stay tuned for more details.

And this …

The Venetian/Palazzo is planning to produce its own show in The Act space at The Shoppes at Palazzo. The multi-tiered space on second level of the entertainment and retail promenade was long rumored to be the home of Spiegelworld’s “Opium” (now set to open at March 10 at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. Showroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas) until talks unraveled last summer.

The hotel is also renovating the former “Rock of Ages” theater, most recently called Opaline Theater, for its circus-based show reportedly titled, “Revive.” The oft-discussed production is a partnership with Base Entertainment of Las Vegas.

‘Renegades’ first show

Jose Canseco, Jim McMahon and Jimmy King took in their first Strip production show on Wednesday night with a visit to “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace. The trio rehearsed at Cleopatra’s Barge earlier in the day for the new show, which opens tonight in an open-ended run.

McMahon, incidentally, is backing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. He played for the Eagles from 1990-1992.

Robin Leach update

Our friend Robin Leach has been moved from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio to a full-scale rehabilitation facility about two miles away. This is considered good news in his recovery from the mild stroke he suffered in November. There is still no timetable for Leach’s release from hospitalization, though he might be in rehab for up to two months.

Who Was Where

Zach Werenski and Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Monday at the 7 p.m. performance of Mat Franco’s Magic Reinvented show at his eponymous theater at The Linq.

