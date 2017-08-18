Miss Behave is only appropriate at AFAN Black & White Party

The 4,000 or so attendees at the Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) Black & White Party know how to misbehave. The dress code for this shindig should be, “Thongs Optional.”

Amy Saunders performs during The Miss Behave Gameshow at The Back Room on Thursday, Aug 10, 2017, at Bally's hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

Bret Pfister, right, and Amy Saunders perform during The Miss Behave Gameshow at The Back Room on Thursday, Aug 10, 2017, at Bally's hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

AFAN's annual Black & White Party is known for its extravagant costumes. This year's party, which will be held Aug. 19 at the Hard Rock Hotel, has a New Orleans theme. (Tony Harvey)

Chippendales attend AFAN's annual Black & White Party. (Tony Harvey)

AFAN's Black & White Party.

But this is the first event in the 31-year history of the Black & White Party where Miss Behave, the actual character, performs. Amy Saunders of the “Miss Behave Gameshow” at Bally’s is set to take the stage during Saturday’s event at the Hard Rock Hotel, which runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (a VIP cocktail reception starts at 7 p.m.).

Also in the all-star lineup: Members of “Baz: Star Crossed Love,” Human Nature, Melody Sweets of “Absinthe,” the cast of “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas,” the nonprofit Las Vegas dance troupe Culture Shock, and assorted strolling acrobats.

“Miss Behave,” an adult-themed, highly improvisational and wildly interactive game show with Sanders as emcee, opened at The Back Room at Bally’s on July 7. Shortly thereafter, a AFAN marketing exec Andrew Pounders saw the performance, loved it, and afterward asked Saunders to participate in the annual AFAN party.

“This is absolutely natural to me,” says Saunders, a highly acclaimed cabaret and circus performer (and adept sword swallower) who is originally from Great Britain . “I have worked with the LGBTQ community throughout my career. It is near and dear to my heart, and I’m honored to be involved. This is a wonderful way to get to know the Las Vegas community as well.”

Saunders and her onstage partner, Tiffany (played by Bret Pfister) are scouting the convention-center space at the Hard Rock prior to their act before deciding what to perform.

“We’ll have to see who is hovering around, how focused they are, before making a call on it,” Saunders says. “We’ll come in with different options, music games and chatty games. Maybe the crowd will be ready for something colourful and alive. I don’t want to crowbar something in that doesn’t work.”

As always, money raised goes to the AFAN’s initiatives, including client service programs, food programs, prevention and education programs, and community outreach. The organization was founded in 1984. Following Saturday’s event, Piranha Nightclub is hosting the official after-party. Sunday at Luxor, Temptation Sundays at Luxor will host a “Big Easy” pool party capping the weekend of misbehaving, fundraising and unity.

