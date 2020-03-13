Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton extols city’s resilience

Wayne Newton has just about seen it all in Las Vegas since moving to the city in 1959.

Wayne Newton performs at the Stirling Club at Turnberry Place, Oct. 30, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Entertainer Wayne Newton reacts after a Golden Knights goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mr. Las Vegas has not quite experienced anything like this in Las Vegas.

“Only twice have I seen something like this hit the city — when 9/11 happened and the Oct. 1 shootings, ” Wayne Newton said Thursday of the fast-moving pandemic scare. “The difference is, this is so unknown. But I’m being safe, and I’m being optimistic.”

Newton, who turns 78 on April 2, has seen it all in Las Vegas. He debuted with his brother, Jerry, at Carnival Room at Fremont Hotel in 1959. Newton celebrated 60 years in the city last May. The entertainment legend is still performing as scheduled at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, set to resume his schedule Monday night.

Newton has taken part in such civic recovery events as the post-9/11 USO benefit show at Mandalay Bay Events Center in November 2001 and the “Vegas Strong” all-star benefit concert at T-Mobile Arena in December 2017.

Newton no longer enters through the audience — his arrival from the back of the room is a signature move — but says he remains comfortable on stage and with fans in his meet-and-greets.

“My heart goes out to those affected and I pray for their speedy recovery,” Newton said. “This will not diminish the incredible spirit and resiliency of Las Vegas.”

