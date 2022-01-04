Musical savant Kodi Lee brings joy to the world on ‘AGT’

Kodi Lee captured the hearts of the “America’s Got Talent” TV audience, soaring to the Season 14 championship.

Kodi Lee performs during a preview of “America’s Got Talent: Live!” at the Luxor Theater in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kodi Lee is shown performing a pop-up show at Aurora Lounge at Luxor on Dec. 16, 2021. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

Kodi Lee is the Season 14 champion of "America's Got Talent" and co-star of "America's Got Talent Live!" at Luxor. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

One of the first songs Kodi Lee sang and played on the piano when he was a little boy was the Three Dog Night hit “Joy to the World.”

For Lee, it was a forecast for his life, and his passion for music. Lee captured the hearts of the “America’s Got Talent” TV audience, soaring to the Season 14 championship. He is the first autistic and developmentally challenged performer to win the title in the show’s 16-year history.

As viewers of “AGT” know well, Lee was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and is legally blind. He was also diagnosed with autism and has Addison’s disease. He is also an entertainment marvel, a wondrous singer with seemingly limitless range and virtuoso piano skills. The 25-year-old Lee is considered a musical savant, which he displayed immediately in his “AGT” audition of Leon Russell’s “A Song for You.” Judge Gabrielle Union hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Lee straight to the show’s live performances. The YouTube clip drew 50 million viewers within two weeks.

Playing to standing ovations with each advancing round, Lee performed Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason,” Freyda Ridings’ “Lost Without You” and, in the Sept. 18, 2019, finale, “You Are the Reason” a second time, with guest artist Leona Lewis.

Show host Terry Crews named Lee the winner onstage alongside runner-up Detroit Youth Choir. He won $1 million. And fulfilling a lifelong dream, he’s a Vegas headliner, in the cast of “America’s Got Talent Live” at Luxor. The show is a production partnership of Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment company, Fremantle, Simon Painter’s The Works Entertainment Company (which is a Cirque du Soleil acquisition) and MGM Resorts International.

Lee returns to the show Sunday after a scheduled holiday break. During a phone chat last week, with his mother and leading supporter, Tina, at his side, he recounted his inspiring rise to fame.

Johnny Kats: How do you like Las Vegas so far?

Kodi Lee: It is awesome. I love making my fans happy.

Did you ever imagine in your life that you would be on a stage, playing for fans, on the Las Vegas Strip?

Kodi Lee: Heck, yeah. I have never given up on my dream. I love being able to share my music with the world.

What were some of the first songs you remember playing

Kodi Lee: There was “Joy to the World,” and also “Shout!”

The old rock ’n’ roll song?

Kodi Lee: By the Isley Brothers. “You know you make me wanna shout!” Yes! That one is one of my favorites.

What did you think when you got the Golden Buzzer during “AGT”?

Kodi Lee: I was shocked. I was super-happy, but I was very shocked.

Tina, did you think Kodi could win the show when he auditioned?

Tina Lee: In raising him, I have known Kodi’s always been a really good entertainer — this was true even when he was very young — and that he would change so many hearts whenever he played for people. But the thing is that, because of his disabilities, you think people will see him and be inspired, but then pass on him. That happens so much. I never really thought it would go as big as it did. It was really shocking to me, too. We didn’t go on the show thinking we were going to win. We went on the show because Kodi wanted to go on the show.

And you were there to make sure he realized that dream, of just performing on “AGT”?

Tina Lee: Yes, it became my goal just to get him on the show. That was winning, right there, for mom. Getting him on the show.

When did Kodi become a fan of the show?

Tina Lee: It was probably when he was 9 years old. We watched it with him, and he actually started watching “X Factor” at the time. That’s when I really wanted to get him to sign up, because he loved Simon so much. I thought it would be great if Kodi could meet Simon, but I never thought we would actually make it there.

Kodi, how was it for you to meet Simon?

Kodi Lee: I loved meeting him. He’s awesome.

Tina, in the moments onstage before Terry announced the winner, you leaned in close and said something to Kodi. What did you say to him in all that suspense?

Tina Lee: I think there were a lot of things I was saying to Kodi, actually. I was telling him, “Oh, my gosh, here we go, you’re gonna find out who the winner is.” And I think I also said, “We’re all winners.” And I did that because, no matter what, Kodi would have been happy.

Kodi Lee: Awwww.

Tina Lee: There are a lot of things I say to him when he’s sitting there, waiting, because waiting is a really hard thing for him, especially with autism. So if I keep talking, it helps the anxiety not to get worse, if that makes sense.

Has Kodi ever had sight in his life?

Tina Lee: No, he was actually completely blind. Then, with the diagnosis that he has, he has some light perception and can see big letters, like 2 inches away. And he’s now at that point where he can actually see 2-inch letters 2 inches away. If you think of it like Swiss cheese, he’s looking through a hole to see up close. So he can see letters, and that’s why he knows how to read and write, and also read Braille.

Kodi, I am curious about what you see in your mind. Do you see figures, or colors?

Kodi Lee: Oh yeah, I see colors. I see black! Ha, ha, ha!

Tina Lee: (Laughs.) You just see black?

You are funny. Any others?

Kodi Lee: I see red, and blue. I see all the colors when I am playing.

Tina Lee: We have all wondered that actually, what he sees.

Other than singing and playing the piano, do you play any other instruments?

Kodi Lee: I can play harmonica, and I can play the drums. I play the harmonica well.

Any other interests, aside from being a singer and musician?

Kodi Lee: I love tap dancing, technology and spending time with my family.

Have we taken tap-dancing lessons? Is this something that will be part of the act, maybe?

Tina Lee: He started tapping about five years ago and has an excellent tap teacher. He’s still doing Zoom lessons. Our goal is to come out with tap dancing one day.

What are your plans for the new year?

Kodi Lee: My goals are to share my music and talents with the world. Hopefully I will release my album to make my fans happy, heck yeah. I want everybody to love it.

Is this going to be an album of originals? Covers? A mix?

Kodi Lee: We are working on it now.

Tina Lee: It could be either, because we’re working on originals. There might be duets, too.

Who would you want as your duet partners?

Kodi Lee: Alicia Keys. I love her. Stevie Wonder, and Elton John.

This is another collective question. Do you think “AGT Live” will lead to a long-term future in Las Vegas?

Tina Lee: From being in the show right now, I feel like there will be. He’s very loved. He fulfills everybody’s heart.

Kodi Lee: I feel like a star in Las Vegas. Oh, my gosh, I love it.

