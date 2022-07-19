Neal Schon of Journey wants more, many more, shows at Resorts World

Journey is performing at Resorts World Theatre with full orchestra packed with Las Vegas musicians.

Journey is two down, two to go at Resorts World Theatre. But guitar great Neal Schon already wants more.

“I’m so blown away. I don’t think I’ve ever played in a theater that is so dialed in,” Schon said in a phone chat Monday. “It’s obviously state-of-the art, AEG doesn’t do anything halfway. I love this place, and I’d love to come back and do a longer stay, a real residency. A longer run would be really cool.”

Journey is performing in front of a full orchestra packed with Las Vegas musicians for this four-pack of concerts. It’s a return to the format from the band’s appearance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December.

Since that show, the band has released “Freedom,” its first album in since “Eclipse” in 2011, its third with vocalist Arnel Pineda, and 15th studio album overall. “American Idol” alum and (for a time) Journey bassist Randy Jackson returned to the band to record “Freedom,” and Schon says it is still possible Jackson will be back for the weekend’s shows. He might play, too.

“Randy just got back from Ireland, he was there shooting his new TV show, ‘Name That Tune,’ over there,” Schon says. “He did mention to me that he was going to try to come to the second set of shows.”

Today’s Journey is Schon, Pineda, multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Cain, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist Jason Derlatka and bassist Todd Jensen. Schon said the set list varied from Friday’s show until Saturday.

Confidently, the band plays its greatest hit, “Don’t Stop Believing,” right out of the blocks. It’s the third song. “Only The Young,” Open Arms,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’,” and “Faithfully” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” are among the Journey anthems performed to majestic effect.

Asked for a musical highlight, Schon paused, then said, “Usually I can walk away from the show and go, ‘Wow, that one song really killed it tonight.’ I felt like there were a lot of high points in that show, but personally I liked, ‘Opened the Door,’ because we haven’t played it in years. It was just fresh again.”

The song closes the 1978 album, “Infinity, famous for “Lights,” and “Wheel In The Sky,” classics also performed at Resorts World.

But “Opened the Door” is a classic album cut hardly heard from until the orchestra shows.

“I love the violin thing that goes on at the end,” Schon said. “We have the guitars, the full string section and horns really driving this Celtic mode. I was really able to dive into that, emotionally, and improvise. It was very cool.”

Give the band some

The musicians layering Journey’s hard-rocking sound is dubbed the The Violution Orchestra. The band is the creation of the fine Vegas violinist Jennifer Lynn (who contracted all the players) and producer/musician Patrick Caccia.

Similar to Lady Gaga at Dolby Live and Michael Bublé at Resorts World, Journey is spotlighting several Vegas musicians in their residency productions. Lynn is concertmaster. Dave Loeb, the acclaimed director of UNLV’s jazz studies program, is conductor. Orchestrator Sean O’Loughlin wrote all the arrangements.

At least half of the 25-member orchestra has ties to UNLV’s music program. With very few exceptions, all are from Las Vegas.

“I have a previous working relationship with Jonathan Cain from a side project that evolved into putting together the orchestra specifically for Journey, at his request,” Lynn said. “We’re all having an amazing time and very grateful for the opportunity.”

Schon had no plans for such orchestral maneuvers. But he’s not complaining.

“I was ready to play without the orchestra, but AEG said, ‘No, we’d prefer that you do with the orchestra, that’s the way we want you to open up in this place,’” Schon said. “Obviously, I just went along with it, the guys went along with it, and I think it turned out really great.”

Who Was Where

Legendary actor Chazz Palminteri is giving his good buddy Sandy “Blue Eyes” Favuzzi the gold-ticket tour of Las Vegas. Favuzzi is a well-known Elvis fan who has visited Graceland about 20 times, but never been to Vegas until this trip.

The two have hit at Carver Steak at Resorts World, Usher’s performance at Dolby Live (Palminteri and Usher co-starred in the 2005 film “In the Mix”), Italian American Club Showroom (for Zowie Bowie’s supper-club show), “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, and Bronx Wanderers at Westgate (Palminteri is close friends with BW founder Vinny Adinolfi from their days in the Bronx).

By the end of this adventure, Palminteri’s VIP guest might be Sandy Bleary Eyes.

Cool Hang Alert

Rock You Up, playing the rock ‘n’ roll favorites from the ’60s and ’70s, shakes the shack noon-4 p.m. at The Pioneer Saloon, 310 West Spring Street in Goodsprings. It’s a bit off the beaten path, but the rock beat is worth the trek. Rock You Up is Tim Soldan on Hammond organ, Eden Caz on vocals (and cowbell), Tito Zuniga on lead guitar and Bob Antal on drums. No cover for this afternoon groove-fest.

