Nevada Ballet Theatre to honor 2 longtime community leaders at gala

Larry and Camille Ruvo are being honored May at Wynn Las Vegas in a scaled back Black & White Gala.

Paul Shortino performs in "Raiding the Rock Vault" on March 4, 2014 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage file)

Keep Memory Alive founder Camille Ruvo welcomes guests to the An Italian Affair in Rome, Italy, yesterday (Sept. 6). The $200,000-per-couple fundraiser will support the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. (G-Studio Entertainment)

Planet Hollywood resident headliner Pitbull, left, prepares to walk the purple carpet with Larry and Camille Ruvo at the 22nd annual Power of Love gala in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, April 28, 2018. The event benefits the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Senior Managing Director of Southern Wine and Spirits of Nevada Larry Ruvo, and his wife Camille join in the festivities at the 4th annual Governor's Black Tie Invitational party. Ruvo is the second recipient of the Governor's Philanthropist of the Year 2004 honor. (Review-Journal)

Keep Memory Alive co-founder and Vice Chairwoman Camille Ruvo and Keep Memory Alive co-founder and Chairman Larry Ruvo award Siegfried Fischbacher the inaugural Caregiver Award during the Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Raiders owner Mark Davis is shown with Larry Ruvo at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Tom Donoghue)

Larry and Camille Ruvo, shown in this undated photo, are being honored in May by the Nevada Ballet Theatre. (Review-Journal) Larry and Camille Ruvo

Paul Shortino officiates the wedding of Chris Phillips and Jennifer Turco at The Hartland Mansion on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Downtown Las Vegas. (TVT)

Years ago, Larry Ruvo convinced Nevada Ballet Theatre co-founder Nancy Houssels to change up the choreography in the company’s Woman of the Year honor at its annual Black & White Gala.

“I watched Nancy work tirelessly with the amount of hours she put in, her financial support, creativity, in these events,” Ruvo said during a phone chat this week. “I finally said, ‘People like entertainers, and a big component for this award could be the celebrities. You should start looking in that direction.’”

NBT took heed and shifted to a star-driven strategy, honoring Debbie Reynolds in 2001, the first Black & White Gala after that conversation. Over the years, the ballet company has honored such celebs as Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Marie Osmond and Priscilla Presley, through Shania Twain’s honor in January 2020.

But during the pandemic reopening, NBT has now spun full circle in honoring Larry and Camille Ruvo in a return to recognizing community leaders. The 37th Annual Black & White Gala is set for May 1 at Wynn Pavilion at Wynn Las Vegas. The event is open to the public, go to nevadaballet.org for info.

The event is the first to be held primarily outdoors, at a reduced capacity, and also the first to honor a couple. That makes Mr. Ruvo the first male ever to be honored by the NBT, as every honoree since Elaine Wynn in 1985 has been female.

“I didn’t even realize that,” Ruvo said with a chuckle. “But we have been a supporter and a giant fan of Nancy from the inception. We have always supported NBT.”

As Camille Ruvo said, “Nevada ballet Theatre has been around and part of our community and the fabric of our lives for a very long time. Larry and I are thrilled to help support and be the first and help support not only the NBT, but the entire arts and entertainment community.”

The Ruvos are certainly a deserving couple, we say in understatement, as founders of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The Ruvos host the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala, setting the standard for celeb philanthropy, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The ballet, founded in 1972, has has picked up sponsorship from Wynn Las Vegas. NBT board member Todd-Avery Lenahan and his partner, John Gorsuch are honorary Dinner Chairs for the event.

NBT has not expressed whether it will stay with the community-leader emphasis in 2022 or beyond. Houssels is focused on the May 1 event, and recognizing the Ruvos.

“During unprecedented times, it is the strength and heart of a community that shines through. As we look to safely reunite with our supporters for a re-imagined Black & White Ball, we find ourselves truly inspired by the people of Las Vegas,” she said in a statement. “There is no better time like the present to recognize two exemplary individual, Camille and Larry Ruvo, as our inaugural Couple of the Year. Their leadership, outstanding philanthropy, and compassionate commitment to our city gives us hope for a bright future.”

‘Ruff’ cutt

See what I did there?

Paul Shortino has fronted Rough Cutt, along with Quiet Riot and Raiding The Rock Vault in Las Vegas. The ever-rocking vocalist is also a famous lover of canines, and hosting Las Vegas Rockin’ for Dogs fundraiser from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday outside at the new Boston’s Fish House at Tivoli Village.

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie hosts, with musical interludes from Rock Vault alumni Andrew Freeman, Phil Soussan and Shortino himself. The new lineup known as the Dirty Pool Boys Band, DJ Greggy, Jen Romas and members of “Sexxy,” magic man Murray Sawchuck of Laugh Factory at the Trop, dancer and fitness trainer Rico Bozant, the artistic couple Michael and LeeAnn Godard, hypnotist Anthony Cools and Benny the Ice Skating Dog are all listed to appear.

The event is a benefit for Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, a non-profit, volunteer dog rescue organization that saves canines from awful conditions overseas. Tickets are $20 for GA, $250 for a VIP table of four with sit-down service for food and drinks (including, we are told, some hair o’ the dog).

Go to eventbrite.com and search “Rocking for Dogs” for tickets and info so these pups can find their “FUR-EVER” home. That pun was from the organizers, but we abide.

Cool Hang Alert

Marking a shift in midweek Cool Hangs, the uniformly gifted Anne Martinez’s Red Penny Arcade combo is at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge from 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Wednesdays. No cover charge, and no hassles, man.

Martinez is backed by guitar great John Wedemeyer, bass master Peter Fand and thumping drummer Mikey J. Moreno. Sitting in from time to time on keys are frequent Martinez collaborator Dan Ellis, and Barry Manilow’s music director Joey Melotti.

The act steps in for Kelly Clinton-Holmes, who held down the Wednesday night spot for about four years but has been recovering from the effects of COVID. She’s not performing until further notice. But the scene she created, Wednesdays at Tuscany’s Piazza, remains a Cool Hang destination.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.