New Kids on the Block add more shows to first-ever Vegas residency

After announcing earlier this month the first Las Vegas residency for New Kids on the Block in the band’s 40-year history, the iconic boy band is already adding more dates.

‘Queen of Burlesque’ says she wants to abandon ‘burlesque’

New Kids on the Block are shown at The Park outside Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena after announcing “The Right Stuff” residency for 2025 at a Dolby Live on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Denise Truscello)

“The Right Stuff” already feels like a hit.

New Kids on the Block’s first residency production is being extended to 24 shows and into 2026. Promoter Live Nation announced the new shows Friday morning.

The added performances in 2026 are Feb. 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28. Those shows are on sale 10 a.m. Thursday.

The 16 previously announced shows for ‘25 are June 20, 21, 25, 27, 28; July 2, 3, 5; and Nov. 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15. Performances begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all 24 shows can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/NKOTBVEGAS.

The band announced “The Right Stuff,” the first Las Vegas residency production, on Sept. 19. The lineup of Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Donny Wood with an appearance at The Park, the promenade across from Park MGM and Dolby Live. The quintet rolled in on a double-decker bus at a fan event, hosted by Los Angeles radio personality Sean Valentine.

The announcement follows the band’s “Magic Summer Tour” stop, a sellout across the country. It was the band’s eighth tour, and their first in a decade. Their latest album, “Still Kids,” was issued this year.

NKOTB’s most recent tour stop in Las Vegas was July 10-13, 2014, at then-Axis at Planet Hollywood, during the “Block After Dark” tour.

Wahlberg, brother of A-list actor Mark Wahlberg, is the band’s unofficial captain. He’s eager to get started on the Strip.

“It’s crazy. It’s surreal,” Wahlberg said during the announcement event,” Wahlberg said. “It’s something we talked about when we were kids, ‘One day when we’re old and retired, we’ll go there.’ Well, we ai’t retired, and we ai’t retiring, and we’re here.”

Kats podcast

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.