Newton, Piff, ‘Legendary Divas’ in #MeanwhileInVegas campaign

The posts included messages from Piff the Magic Dragon, Tape Face and members of “Legendary Divas.”

Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lisa McLowry as Cher is shown in the "Legends in Concert" show 'Legendary Divas" at Tropicana on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Tierney Allen as Lady Gaga is shown in the "Legends in Concert" show 'Legendary Divas" at Tropicana on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Super Pigskin Party at Westgate Las Vegas. We’ve been tweeting and re-tweeting the LVCVA’s #MeanwhileInVegas social-media marketing blitz.

Wayne Newton, the Gazillionaire of “Absinthe,” Terry Fator, Piff the Magic Dragon, Lorena Peril of “Fantasy,” Tape Face, Thunder fro Down Under, Australian Bee Gees Banachek, cast members from “O,” and “Legendary Divas” co-stars Tierney Allen as Lady Gaga and Lisa McLowry as Cher, and even a Venetian gondolier were all featured in Twitter posts throughout the game.

The clips answered the self-posed question, “Have you ever asked yourself what’s happening #MeanwhileInVegas?”

The messages succumbed to puns. “I’ve always had great faith in people … in the end zone,” Newton said. As Cher, McLowry sang, “Do you belieeeve in getting, back up!?” The “O” clip’s post reads, “”#MeanwhileInVegas, our sacks are little different,” with a cast member getting tackled into the show’s pool after throwing a football, then a referee getting wiped out after calling a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Peril, in a green-sequined dress, tugs a ball cap and says, “Called it” After a Cooper Kupp reception in the fourth quarter, Banachek said, “I saw that coming, a week ago.” Tape Face mimes a touchdown, and Piff, while holding the performing pooch Mr. Piffles, lists off the snacks he wants for the game. “All right, we’re gonna need nachos, soft drinks, hot dogs, pizza, chicken wings … that should be enough for him.” Reference to the dog, of course, the Strip’s most famous chihuahua.

