NFL all-star choir, red carpet fashion show in Pro Bowl party

Ten Pro Bowl players will walk the Pro Bowl red carpet, with a panel of celebrity judges and a few fans chosen from the crowd will award the red carpet's best-dressed player.

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gestures while speaking at a ceremony honoring his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gets ready to swing during the Raiders Foundation "Celebrity Swing" event at Topgolf in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A choir led by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Raiders great Tim Brown and a red-carpet fashion walk are among the entertainment lineup announced for the Pro Bowl.

The game is set for noon Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

Brown is leading The Player’s Choir of ex-NFL greats singing the national anthem. The ensemble also features Michael Gaines (former Panthers, Bills, Bears, Browns, and Lions tight end); Tommie Harris (former Bears defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowl selection); Olrick Johnson (former Patriots, Vikings, and Jets linebacker), Cam Newton (former Falcons and Panthers safety, not to be confused with the Panthers QB), and Bryan Scott (former Falcons, Saints, and Bills linebacker; and 2012 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee).

The Pro Bowl Red Carpet precedes the game. Ten Pro Bowl players to be announced will walk the carpet, with a panel of celebrity judges and a few fans chosen from the crowd will award the red carpet’s best-dressed player.

During the pregame festival, DJ Jon Black of the AFC and DJ Premonition representing the NFC will compete in a DJ battle. Black is resident DJ of the New York Jets. DJ Premonition is house DJ for the Washington Football Team.

Gospel singer Patti Pennigton and the House of Blues Gospel Choir will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” And, with the Air Force celebrating its 75th anniversary, a team of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, part of the 16th Weapons Squadron assigned to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, will participate in the Pro Bowl Flyover.

Add it all up, and Vegas is going big-fly for the 2022 Pro Bowl party.

