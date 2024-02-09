NFL Honors’ top only-in-Las Vegas moments

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks with reporters on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Keegan Micheal-Key, host of the show, poses on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An Elvis impersonator pumps up fans on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NFL Players Choir walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Janelle Monàe poses on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns walks the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and his wife Jocelyn Pierce walk on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks with sports commentator Melissa Stark during the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A young attendee dances on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rodney McLoed of the Cleveland Browns walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flavor Flav shows off his bling on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former NFL player Jeremy Kelley poses on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Keegan Michael-Key, host of the show, laughs while speaking to reporters next to his wife, Elle Key, before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jeremiah Fennell, 11, of Las Vegas, poses on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. Fennell has gained national fame after working for the NFL Network on Monday night interviewing players. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former NFL player Victor Cruz walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany Brees walk on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL legend Tony Gonzalez walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Allison Gandlin, one of the NFL Flag Football players of the year, walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Robert Kraft, CEO of the New England Patriots, walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner walks on the red carpet with his fiancee Alissa Villanueva before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Will Anderson of the Houston Texans wears his initials as pins on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tyrod Taylor of the New York Giants walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Actor Taylor Lautner walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans line the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tamba Bay Buccaneers poses with his fiancee on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, center, flanked by his wife Tavia Shackles, right, and daughter Gracie Hunt, poses on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jerral Wayne Jones Sr., third from left, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, poses on the red carpet with his family before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

TV personality Gayle King walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and his wife, Rachel Washburn, pose on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Issa Rae poses on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former NFL player Gerald McCoy walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Miles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis walks on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The NFL Honors broadcast was very Vegas, from the jump. Or, from the aerial.

The cast of Cirque’s “Mystere”opened the show, vaulting from teeter-boards and bounding across the stage. Host Kegan-Michael Key dropped in while hooked to an aerial harness. The comic actor confided, “That is harder than it looks,” and Cirque, he has handed you a marketing campaign.

More only-in-Vegas moments from Thursday’s “NFL Honors” at Resorts World Theater. All entries are appropriately titled:

— The Chairman: Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played to the list of NFL MVP nominees, and during winner Lamar Jackson’s walk to the stage. TMZ is reporting “My Way” is going to be used plentifully in CBS’s pregame show Sunday. Good! We’re predicting the network’s pregame show will feature profiles Wayne Newton, Carrot Top and Penn & Teller. Bringing us to …

— The Gag: P&T made NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell disappear, in favor of NFL legend Barry Sanders. Key had plucked a card from the deck, king of clubs, and that’s how Sanders was dressed when the drape was pulled away.

— The Shtick: Key had some Vegas-specific material. “Odds on the Cowboys not making it back to the wildcard round? Five-to-one, five-to-one!” And, “Taylor Swift is in Tokyo. The only people farther away from the Super Bowl are the Carolina Panthers.”

— The Swing: The gents from “Magic Mike Live” showed up on stage and performed a few moments of Ginuwine’s “Pony” from their stage show at Sahara.

— The Lights: The stage was bathed in neon signs, not specific casinos but still a very cool look at the back of the stage.

— The King: Ace ETA (Elvis Tribute Artist) Travis Allen from “All Shook Up” at Alexis Park grooved it up on the red carpet. He was the show’s greeter, and during the walk-in the house sound system played, “A Little Less Conversation.”

— The Healing: Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns were the house band. I ran into a few of the boys in the men’s room before the show. I said to band leader Jerry Lopez, “Play some originals.” He mentioned the set list had to be approved. And, it was, because Santa Fe’s original “When The Curtain Goes Up,” was in the mix. The Healing worked for the NFL crowd.

— The Prince: OK, he’s not a Las Vegan (far as we know) but Prince Harry arrived to present the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Steelers’ defensive tackle Cam Heyward. It was a beautiful moment to honor a man who pays it forward.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.